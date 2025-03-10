Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan still together?

Are Jacqui and Ryan from MAFS Australia 2025 still together? Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

Are Jacqui and Ryan from Married At First Sight Australia still together or have they split? Here's what we know.

Married At First Sight Australia's Jacqui and Ryan set off on their quest for 'the one' as they joined this year's series, but were they destined to be or have they split up?

This year's series of MAFS Australia has been underway since the end of January Down Under, but now it's finally on UK screens and we're dying to know all the deets about Jacqui and Ryan's relationship.

Jacqui and Ryan were among the 13 couples matched for MAFS Australia 2025 by the experts, but after a pretty awkward first encounter at their opening ceremony did they manage to settle their differences? Here's what we know.

**And it goes without saying, there are spoilers ahead!**

Jacqui and Ryan on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

Are Jacqui and Ryan from MAFS Australia still together?

The couple got off to a somewhat awkward start on MAFS Australia when Jacqui decided she was unimpressed by her new husband at their first meeting.

Specifically, she wasn’t best pleased with his lack of a clean-shaven face and also what she felt were ‘pre-planned’ wedding vows.

“He hadn't shaved, which is a big turn-off,” she told the show’s producers after the opening ceremony.

“When I actually think about it, his vows were pre-written. I don't know whether he was thinking about me or some other girl in his mind. He didn't pay me many compliments that seemed real in the moment.”

And things only seemed to get more awkward during their post-nuptials photoshoot, with Jacqui literally giving Ryan the cold shoulder as she dropped hints she wanted his jacket due to the chilly weather.

Eventually, she gave up on the hints and just asked straight.

In a piece to camera, the bride teared up as she told the show’s producers: “I can't make someone want to be a man. You know, either he is a man or he's not."

She continued: “There are just so many s**t men out there and I'm so sick of being single and independent. I don't want to be the one in the lead and it's hurtful when I have to do it.”

Fortunately, the pair did manage to kindle a spark later on in the show, but not without some obstacles along the way.

The first hurdle arrived when Jacqui revealed to another groom that she and Ryan were struggling to connect in the bedroom department. When Ryan got wind of the information, he gave his wife an ultimatum.

He told her: “If I'm going to trust you moving forward, the sex life should be between two people. I’m only going to say this once. If it happens again, this relationship's over."

Despite this setback, they then managed to recover things and moved all the way to week four, when they hit another bump in the road.

It was revealed that Jacqui had messaged another groom, after which she told her husband: “I'm going to be leaving this experiment today. Unless you come up with any practical solutions on how you’re going to improve your behaviour going forward."

Are Jacqui and Ryan still together after MAFS Australia filming?

While the show might be ahead of time over in Australia, they still haven’t quite made it to the Final Vows, so at the time of writing, we don't have the full rundown on how far the couple got on the show.

However, some reports seem to suggest that Jacqui has now struck up a romance with another groom on the show, Clint, in which case it looks like things maybe didn’t quite pan out between her and Ryan.

But for now, keep an eye on this page for any updates as we’ll let you know as soon as we hear of any developments!

