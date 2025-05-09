Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together?

Are Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury back together? Here’s what we know about their relationship status.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury sent reality TV fans into total shock last August when they unexpectedly announced that after five years together they had decided to end their relationship.

The news sent fans into a bit of a frenzy but it also led to a raft of breakup theories and cheating allegations against Tommy, which he vehemently denied.

Initially, the pair stayed pretty tight-lipped about the reason behind their split, until eventually Tommy revealed that it was in fact his relationship with alcohol that had driven a wedge between them.

But since then, a series of events has led to public confusion about the status of their relationship. While Molly-Mae or Tommy stayed quiet about a possible reunion at the start of 2025, certain developments started to suggest they might have patched things up.

So is Molly-Mae back together with Tommy Fury? Here’s everything we know.

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together? Picture: Instagram

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together?

Molly and Tommy have officially rekindled their romance. Fans first started to have doubts about Molly-Mae and Tommy’s breakup when they were seemingly pictured locking lips on New Year’s Eve.

The pic resulted in fans claiming that their breakup last year had been a publicity stunt, which Molly-Mae denied. She told outlets that handling their breakup with “millions of eyes” on them had been “complicated”.

This was then further complicated by the release of her Amazon Prime documentary Molly-Mae: Behind it All Part 1 as the former Love Island star got extremely candid about the aftermath of her public breakup. She revealed that despite the end of her relationship, all she wanted was to get back with Tommy and have more kids together.

After this, the rumours about their tentative reunion continued to ramp up as fans waited for the documentary’s second part. In March, they went a family holiday to Dubai and more recently Tommy opened up about how he felt like he had got his life back on track.

Molly-Mae shared a happy birthday post for Tommy the day before the documentary second part was released. Picture: Instagram

And now after months of growing speculation, Molly-Mae: Behind it All Part 2 has brought the chatter to an end, as the influencer confirmed that she and Tommy are back together.

But while the couple might be back together, it seems like it’s now driven a wedge between Molly-Mae and her sister Zoe who has expressed concerns that the pair still have issues they need to resolve.

It came after Tommy had revealed in a Good Morning Britain interview that he felt like 2025 was on track to be the best year of his life after he admitted 2024 was the worst.

Molly-Mae and sister row over Tommy Fury relationship

He said: “This year's going to be the best year of my life, it starts on Friday, I've turned it all around. I’m happy mentally now, I've got to go through these challenges in life. Everyone's got a hard life. I’ve come through this, I'm on the other side and I'm back doing what I do best.”

Tommy is set to return to the boxing ring after he was forced to take a career break due to a hand injury he suffered back in 2019.

Molly-Mae also shared a post wishing her ex-beau a happy birthday the day before his return to the ring, as she wrote: “Happy Birthday to you. You make our little girl’s world light up.”

