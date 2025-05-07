Lorde says she feels like "a man and a woman" in candid Met Gala interview

7 May 2025, 15:21 | Updated: 7 May 2025, 16:06

Lorde says her new album Virgin is inspired by her "gender broadening"
Lorde says her new album Virgin is inspired by her "gender broadening". Picture: Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Lorde explains her new album Virgin is inspired by her "gender broadening".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lorde has opened up about the inspiration behind her new album Virgin and said she feels like "a man and a woman".

Lorde is officially back! After breaking the internet with her 'Girl so confusing' remix in 2024, the star officially kicked off her new era with 'What Was That' in April and fans cannot get enough of it. On top of that Lorde, has announced that her fourth album will be called Virgin and confirmed that she's co-produced the project with Jim-E-Stack.

Now, Lorde has discussed the record and explained that Virgin is inspired by her journey with her gender identity.

Lorde attends Met Gala

Shortly after announcing Virgin, Lorde took to Instagram stories to share a definition of the word "virgin". Highlighting a paragraph from an article titled, "The meaning of 'Virgin' morphed – we should reclaim the original intent", Lorde suggested that the word "virgin" means something different to her than the common modern-day meaning.

The passage reads: "The word 'virgin' was derived from a Greek word that meant 'not attached to a man, a woman who was "one-in-herself." Goddesses like Ishtar (Assyrian-Babylonian), Diana (Roman), Astarte (Greek) and Isis (Egyptian) were called "virgins" not because they were inexperienced but because they were strong."

From the same piece, Lorde shared the key extract: "There is also evidence that the word ‘virgin’ derived from the combination of the Latin words ‘vir-‘ (for man, as in ‘virile’) and ‘-gyne’ ( for woman, as in gynecology) – a man-woman or androgynous person."

Describing the album on her website, Lorde added: "I was trying to make a document that reflected my femininity: raw, primal, innocent, elegant, openhearted, spiritual, masc".

Lorde Feels Like Both a Man and a Woman In Her Met Look | Met Gala 2025 With Emma Chamberlain

Speaking to Document Journal about Virgin, 'What Was That' and her gender, Lorde also said: "I had come back from London to New York after this period of great turbulence in my personal life. Becoming single, but also really facing my body stuff head-on, and starting to feel my gender broadening a little bit."

Lorde then discussed her gender in further depth on the Met Gala red carpet. Wearing custom Thom Browne, Lorde told Vogue that the dress was "something of an Easter egg" for her album. She added: "More will be revealed."

She added: "I love the open back. It really represents where I’m at gender-wise. I feel like a man and a woman."

As it stands, Lorde uses she/her pronouns. It's possible that Virgin will explore her gender in more depth.

Virgin comes out worldwide on June 27th.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

Bella Ramsey Paints A Portrait While Answering Questions | The Last Of Us

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour setlist: Every song she plays in order

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour setlist: Every song she plays in order

Bad Bunny Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Bad Bunny Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays revealed

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song and change Beyoncé makes on tour

Anne-Marie confirms arrival of her baby boy with adorable message

Anne-Marie confirms arrival of her baby boy with adorable message

Hot On Capital

Inside MAFS Australia's Clint's proposal to Jacqui

Inside MAFS Australia's Clint's proposal to Jacqui and the cast's reaction

TV & Film

What is the age gap between MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint?

What is MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui's age gap?

TV & Film

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

TV & Film

Clint has called out the producers for making him look 'foolish' in their editing.

MAFS Australia’s Clint exposes 'frankenbiting' in the show's edit

TV & Film

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

When is the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion and when was it filmed?

When is the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion and when was it filmed?

TV & Film

Why was Lauren Hall not at the MAFS Australia reunion?

Why was Lauren Hall not at the MAFS Australia reunion?

TV & Film

When did MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint start seeing each other?

When did MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint start dating?

TV & Film

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Rhi reveals truth of Jacqui's 'bad edit'

MAFS Australia's Rhi reveals truth behind Jacqui's 'bad edit'

TV & Film

Was Lisa wearing Rosa Parks underwear at the Met Gala? Louis Vuitton explain outfit

Was Lisa wearing Rosa Parks underwear at the Met Gala? Louis Vuitton explain outfit

The director of 10 Things I Hate About You has confirmed a sequel is in the works.

10 Things I Hate About You director reveals a sequel is ‘in the works’

When will Thunderbolts be on streaming? How to watch the New Avengers film online

When will Thunderbolts be on streaming? How to watch the New Avengers movie online

TV & Film

Rihanna already planning fourth baby with A$AP Rocky after Met Gala pregnancy reveal

Rihanna already 'planning fourth baby' with A$AP Rocky after Met Gala pregnancy reveal

MAFS Australia's Jamie addresses 'pregnant' Final Vows speculation

MAFS Australia's Jamie addresses 'pregnant' Final Vows speculation

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy have seemingly 'confirmed' their romance.

MAFS Australia’s Billy and Awhina 'confirm' romance in adorable post

TV & Film

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third baby

What is Rihanna’s due date for her third baby? All the details so far

Dylan O’Brien’s trans sibling calls out actor for lack of support after top surgery

Dylan O’Brien’s trans sibling calls out actor for not speaking to him "in over a year"

TV & Film

Adrian hit back at cheating allegations made by Awhina.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian reveals ‘truth’ behind Awhina cheating allegations

TV & Film

The Last of Us' Isabela Merced and Bella Ramsey changed Ellie and Dina's sex scene from the script

The Last of Us' Isabela Merced and Bella Ramsey changed Ellie and Dina's sex scene from the script

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch