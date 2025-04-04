Exclusive

Ed Sheeran says new song 'Azizam' is 'like a reset'

Ed Sheeran is back! Picture: Getty/Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

By Kathryn Knight

Ed Sheeran surprised Capital Breakfast by turning up outside the office in a pink double decker bus, to tell us all about his new single ‘Azizam’.

Ed Sheeran is back with new music and chose the best way to promote it on Friday morning – arriving outside our studio at Leicester Square, London, on a double decker bus!

‘Azizam’ is a song he really wants to shout about after two years away, admitting it’s the first thing he’s been ‘so excited about’ in ages.

Sitting on top of the double decker bus with Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby, Ed told us all about the song's meaning and its lyrics.

‘Azizam’ translates to ‘my dear’ or ‘my beloved’ and Ed said he made the song with his friend and co-writer Ilyah.

Ed said of ‘Azizam’s meaning: “Ilyah, who I made the song with is Persian, we were in the studio playing around with lots of different sounds and he suggested making something within his culture.”

“It’s one of the ones when we were making it, it was so natural to make. And once it was finished I was like, ‘how are people going to react to this?’ But it’s such an overwhelming positive response.”

Ed Sheeran is back! Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

He added: "After two years of sad acoustic music, it’s nice to put something out happy."

Ed said that after a couple of years away from the industry, he sees the new release as 'a reset'.

He told us: "I feel like it’s a bit of a reset for me just personally and professionally. It’s the first tine I’ve been really excited about something I’ve loved."

The song's release also ties in with the one year anniversary of Capital Breakfast with Jordan, Chris and Sian, so Ed adorably brought them a cake to mark the occasion!

Ed Sheeran brought the guys a cake to mark one year of Capital Breakfast with Jordan North. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

