Who performed with Beyoncé? Halftime show guests and setlist revealed

Who did Beyoncé perform with during her halftime show in Houston and what songs did she sing? The full setlist revealed.

She's done it again... Beyoncé has delivered yet another brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular NFL halftime show.

Showcasing her record-breaking, critically acclaimed Cowboy Carter album, Queen Bey performed nine tracks from the project, live for the very first time. From singles 'Texas Hold 'Em' and '16 Carriages', right down to fan-fave album tracks like 'Spaghettii' and 'Riiverdance'...

On top of that, she even blessed us with the first live performance of 'Ya Ya' and an absolutely beautiful rendition of 'Blackbiird' alongside the four Black female rising country stars who feature on the track.

Beyoncé was also joined by a handful of other surprise guests – including Blue Ivy!

Here's every guest for Beyoncé's halftime show and the full setlist.

Beyoncé's halftime setlist: What songs did Beyoncé perform?

Beyoncé performed nine tracks from Cowboy Carter for the first time, as well as 'My House' which was released in tandem with the Renaissance film. Below is the full setlist from Beyoncé's halftime show performance.

16 CARRIAGES

BLACKBIIRD (with Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts and Tiera Kennedy)

YA YA

MY HOUSE

SPAGHETTII, RIIVERDANCE + SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN’ (with Shaboozey)

LEVII’S JEANS (with Post Malone)

JOLENE

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM

While she didn't perform them in full, Beyoncé's performance also included snippets from 'Desert Eagle' and 'Tyrant'.

Who performed with Beyoncé during the halftime show?

As promised, Beyoncé performed alongside several of her Cowboy Carter collaborators – and one special guest that fans were hoping would pop again after her starring role on the Renaissance World Tour. (You already know who it is...)

Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts and Tiera Kennedy

Tanner, Brittany, Reyna and Tiera all feature on Beyoncé's cover of The Beatles' 'Blackbird' on the Cowboy Carter album, and it's the first time the entire group have performed the song together live.

Shaboozey

The 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' star features on two Cowboy Carter songs ('Spaghettii' and 'Sweet Honey Buckiin''), and he performed both during the halftime show.

Post Malone

Post joined Beyoncé during the halftime performance to sing their duet, 'Levii's Jeans'.

Blue Ivy Carter

It wouldn't be a Beyoncé performance without Blue! The 12-year-old superstar-in-the-making popped up as dancer during 'Ya Ya' and then again at the end of the set in 'Texas Hold 'Em'.

Where can I watch Beyoncé's halftime show online?

Beyoncé's halftime performance will be available to stream and watch on Netflix for three hours after the end of the Ravens vs. Texans game.

The streaming service has now confirmed that the full halftime show will be added to the platform as a standalone special, but they have not confirmed a date just yet.

Several Beyoncé fan accounts have already shared the full performance on X/Twitter but due to NFL licensing rules, it might not stay up for long. If you're hoping to watch it, try and watch it as soon as possible!

