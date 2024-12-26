Who performed with Beyoncé? Halftime show guests and setlist revealed
26 December 2024, 00:18 | Updated: 26 December 2024, 01:13
Who did Beyoncé perform with during her halftime show in Houston and what songs did she sing? The full setlist revealed.
Listen to this article
She's done it again... Beyoncé has delivered yet another brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular NFL halftime show.
Showcasing her record-breaking, critically acclaimed Cowboy Carter album, Queen Bey performed nine tracks from the project, live for the very first time. From singles 'Texas Hold 'Em' and '16 Carriages', right down to fan-fave album tracks like 'Spaghettii' and 'Riiverdance'...
On top of that, she even blessed us with the first live performance of 'Ya Ya' and an absolutely beautiful rendition of 'Blackbiird' alongside the four Black female rising country stars who feature on the track.
Beyoncé was also joined by a handful of other surprise guests – including Blue Ivy!
Here's every guest for Beyoncé's halftime show and the full setlist.
Beyoncé's halftime setlist: What songs did Beyoncé perform?
Beyoncé performed nine tracks from Cowboy Carter for the first time, as well as 'My House' which was released in tandem with the Renaissance film. Below is the full setlist from Beyoncé's halftime show performance.
- 16 CARRIAGES
- BLACKBIIRD (with Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts and Tiera Kennedy)
- YA YA
- MY HOUSE
- SPAGHETTII, RIIVERDANCE + SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN’ (with Shaboozey)
- LEVII’S JEANS (with Post Malone)
- JOLENE
- TEXAS HOLD ‘EM
While she didn't perform them in full, Beyoncé's performance also included snippets from 'Desert Eagle' and 'Tyrant'.
Who performed with Beyoncé during the halftime show?
As promised, Beyoncé performed alongside several of her Cowboy Carter collaborators – and one special guest that fans were hoping would pop again after her starring role on the Renaissance World Tour. (You already know who it is...)
Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts and Tiera Kennedy
Tanner, Brittany, Reyna and Tiera all feature on Beyoncé's cover of The Beatles' 'Blackbird' on the Cowboy Carter album, and it's the first time the entire group have performed the song together live.
Shaboozey
The 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' star features on two Cowboy Carter songs ('Spaghettii' and 'Sweet Honey Buckiin''), and he performed both during the halftime show.
Post Malone
Post joined Beyoncé during the halftime performance to sing their duet, 'Levii's Jeans'.
Blue Ivy Carter
It wouldn't be a Beyoncé performance without Blue! The 12-year-old superstar-in-the-making popped up as dancer during 'Ya Ya' and then again at the end of the set in 'Texas Hold 'Em'.
Beyoncé with her gorgeous BLACKBIIRD collaborators:— BEYONCÉ LEGION 𐚁 (@BeyLegion) December 26, 2024
Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, and Tiera Kennedy.#BeyonceBowl pic.twitter.com/hpuMl6ZDsr
Blue Ivy just joined Beyoncé on stage to line dance during her performance of Texas Hold 'Em#BeyonceBowl pic.twitter.com/XWkVRXk8nB— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 25, 2024
Where can I watch Beyoncé's halftime show online?
Beyoncé's halftime performance will be available to stream and watch on Netflix for three hours after the end of the Ravens vs. Texans game.
The streaming service has now confirmed that the full halftime show will be added to the platform as a standalone special, but they have not confirmed a date just yet.
Several Beyoncé fan accounts have already shared the full performance on X/Twitter but due to NFL licensing rules, it might not stay up for long. If you're hoping to watch it, try and watch it as soon as possible!
Read more about Beyoncé here:
- Beyoncé Fans Slam CMAs For Not Nominating 'Cowboy Carter' In A Single Category
- Beyoncé Shows Fans Her Real Hair In Cécred Video Following Wig Speculation
- What Is The Meaning Of 'Cowboy Carter' Beyoncé's Latest Album
- The personal meaning behind Beyoncé's 16 Carriages lyrics explained
- The savage meaning behind Beyoncé's rewritten Jolene lyrics explained
WATCH: We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other
Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time