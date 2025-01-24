What do North West's 'Childlike Things' lyrics mean? An English translation of her FKA twigs rap
24 January 2025, 11:27 | Updated: 24 January 2025, 12:07
The meaning behind North West's Japanese verse in 'Childlike Things' and the song explained.
The rumours are true. North West is on FKA twigs' album and she raps her entire 'Childlike Things' verse in Japanese.
FKA twigs is no stranger to surprising people. From her experimental debut project EP1 to her heart-wrenching ballad 'Cellophane', you can never predict what she is going to do next. Over the course of FKA twigs' career to date, she's worked worked with everyone from Future to Central Cee without losing what makes her artistry so idiosyncratic.
Now, FKA twigs has released her third studio album 'Euseuxa' to widespread critical acclaim. The project sees twigs play with electronic dance sounds. However, it's Track 8 that's got everyone talking. 'Childlike Things' features Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West. Not only that but North's feature is in Japanese.
So what is North rapping about? Here's an English translation and a breakdown of FKA twigs' 'Childlike Things' lyrics.
In 'Childlike Things', FKA twigs taps into a childlike wonder by singing: I've got supersonic powers that are polyphonic / Like a chocolate teapot. She later adds: Where the wild things are I will be / Lost in a world of childlike things and tragedies / Dreams breaking their hearts / Can cross seven seas.
The song appears to be about getting in touch with your inner child on the dancefloor. As for North, she raps in the song in Japanese and makes reference to her home-state as well as Jesus and God. It's unclear how much of her verse North wrote but she is credited as a writer on the song.
North West's 'Childlike Things' verse in English
Hello
My name is North-chan
From California to Tokyo
Jesus, the King (Ah-ah)
Praise the Lord (Ah-ah)
Jesus is the one and only true God (You need to know)
FKA twigs, North West - Childlike Things
FKA twigs and North West are yet to discuss the song in depth.
We'll update you if and when they do!
FKA twigs & North West - 'Childlike Things' lyrics
REFRAIN: FKA twigs
Dun-dun-dun
Dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun
Dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun
Dun-dun-dun
Dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun
Dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun
VERSE 1: FKA twigs
I've got supersonic powers that are polyphonic (Ah-ah)
Like a chocolate teapot
Melt them down and burn them up (Ah-ah)
I've got supersonic powers that are polyphonic
Extra tonic give a glass of gin just to put it in
Drink it up feeling dead alive like a nine-to-five
I've got supersonic powers, ha
CHORUS: FKA twigs
Where the wild things are I will be
Lost in a world of childlike things and fantasies
REFRAIN: FKA twigs
Dun-dun-dun
Dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun
Dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun
Dun-dun-dun
Dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun
Dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun
VERSE 2: North West
こんにちは
私の名前はノースちゃん
カリフォルニアから東京
イエス様 王様 (Ah-ah)
神様賞賛 (Ah-ah)
イエスは唯一の真の神 (You need to know)
CHORUS: FKA twigs
Where the wild things are I will be
Lost in a world of childlike things and tragedies
Dreams breaking their hearts
Can cross seven seas
Lost in a world of childlike things and fantasies
REFRAIN: FKA twigs
Dun-dun-dun
Dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun
Dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun
Dun-dun-dun
Dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun
Dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun
OUTRO: North West & FKA twigs
I've got supersonic powers
こんにちは
私の名前はノースちゃん
I've got supersonic powers
カリフォルニアから東京
I've got supersonic powers
