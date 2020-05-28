Molly-Mae Hague Net Worth: Love Island Star’s Huge Influencer Fortune Revealed

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island. But what's her net worth? Picture: instagram

Molly-Mae Hague has earned a staggering amount since appearing on Love Island in 2019. But what’s her net worth? Let’s take a look…

Molly-Mae Hague managed to bag a boyfriend on Love Island, in the form of Tommy Fury, and a huge fortune!

She may only be 21 years old, but she is raking it in!

But what is her total net worth? And how does she earn money? Let's take a look...

What is Molly-Mae Hague's net worth?

It’s unclear what her exact net worth is but, according to reports, she can earn £10,890 for each sponsored post she shares on Instagram.

She can also charge up to £10,000 for a joint personal appearance with Tommy.

Pretty Little Thing X Moll-Mae

Molly-Mae landed her own collection with online fashion retailers Pretty Little Thing shortly leaving the Love Island villa.

According to reports, the influencer was paid a whopping £500,000 for the deal!

She announced the collection in an Instagram post at the time, which read: PRETTYLITTLETHING X MOLLY-MAE IS OFFICIAL! I don’t think this will ever sink in for me.

“My very own collection with @prettylittlething will be exclusively available to PLT’s Instagram followers for the first 24hrs!

“Make sure you’re following @prettylittlething they are going private at midnight TONIGHT so follow now to be able to shop the collection tomorrrow at 10am! I’m so beyond excited right now. [sic] ”

Beauty Works X Molly-Mae

Molly-Mae’s locks were the envy of the nation during her stint on Love Island, so it’s no surprise she got snapped up by a hair extensions company.

It’s unclear how much she was paid in total but she had over 3million followers on Instagram at the time, so she must have raked it in!

Announcing the news at the time, she said: “I’m finally announcing I’m collaborating with Beauty Works, this is something that’s been going on for a few weeks now and I’m really excited to finally release it and let you know what’s going on.

“The amount of questions I’ve had over the past few weeks about my hair and my hair secrets and everything has just been crazy, so it only felt right that I come to you guys and tell you all the goss.”

