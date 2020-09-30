Molly Mae Hague Reveals 'Massive' Starbucks Job After Denying 'Cheating' On Tommy Fury

Molly Mae Hague addresses man in her bed and shows off walk in wardrobe. Picture: YouTube Molly Mae Hague/

'Love Island's' Molly Mae Hague has been showing off her incredible walk-in wardrobe after denying cheating on Tommy Fury posting a video with another man in her bedroom.

Love Island's Molly Mae Hague has denied cheating on boyfriend, Tommy Fury, after posting a YouTube video of her in bed with a mystery man as she reveals she's landed the biggest job of her career with Starbucks.

The YouTuber, who recently hit 1 million subscribers and sparked an internet frenzy with a giant, designer giveaway filmed herself in a dressing gown on her bed with someone who she works with.

She said: "This is my new boyfriend, Jason."

"If anyone sees you in the back they're going to be like "she's cheating on Tommy!"

"It's alright, Ellie Belly and Jason are together."

The 21-year-old then continued to reveal a brand new, huge job that has come her way, announcing a partnership with coffee giant, Starbucks.

Molly Mae said: "I am shooting with Starbucks, I am shooting the Starbucks Pumpkin Spiced Latte campaign."

"It was such a cool day and a huge professional, massive job for me."

"This has never been done before...I'm their first UK collaborator."

Molly infamously landed a £500,000 deal with PrettyLittleThing after the fast fashion brands were locked in a bidding war for the reality star- and it looks like her career is still on an upward trajectory!

