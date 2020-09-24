Love Island's Molly Mae Hague Accused Of 'Photoshopping Chin' In Instagram Snap

Molly Mae Hague accused of editing Instagram snap. Picture: Instagram @mollymaehague

Love Island star Molly Mae Hague has been accused of editing her latest snap to make her chin smaller as fans point out the 'bending pole' behind her

Love Island's Molly Mae Hague has come under fire from fans who are accusing her of editing her latest Instagram snap to make her 'chin smaller' as her follow count climbs after her highly publicised giveaway of designer goods and cash!

Posing in a pair of blue jeans and a t-shirt, the reality star posted a carousel to her page, and for the most part, was flooded with positive comments about her dreamy sense of style and enviable hair.

However, some were suspicious the 21-year-old had edited the snap to make the underside of her chin smaller.

One user wrote, "Why is the pole bent under your chin?"

"Editing that double chin away."

This isn't the first time the YouTuber has been accused of editing her photos, with scrutinising fans having asked her before if she's tweaked photos after proportions in her images haven't added up- such as her hands appearing to be 'tiny' compared to the rest of her body.

Either way, Molly Mae has never let the trolls get the best of her and has had a massive week, thanks to her designer giveaway.

She's been the talk of social media this past week after her £8,000 designer giveaway, all paid for by her, became a viral sensation with thousands of people applying.

It became the source of endless memes and tweets with people wondering who would win- and now, one lucky lady has a whole lot of Louis Vuitton in the post!

The influencer organised the giveaway to celebrate reaching 1 million YouTube subscribers!

Molly mae paid £8000 of her own money for a giveaway and people still moan saying its a fix etc 😭😂😂 she literally can’t do anything without creeps being negative weirdos! — Holly🦋 (@hollymclennan22) September 21, 2020

