Love Island's Molly Mae Hague Accused Of 'Photoshopping Chin' In Instagram Snap

24 September 2020, 10:11

Molly Mae Hague accused of editing Instagram snap
Molly Mae Hague accused of editing Instagram snap. Picture: Instagram @mollymaehague

Love Island star Molly Mae Hague has been accused of editing her latest snap to make her chin smaller as fans point out the 'bending pole' behind her

Love Island's Molly Mae Hague has come under fire from fans who are accusing her of editing her latest Instagram snap to make her 'chin smaller' as her follow count climbs after her highly publicised giveaway of designer goods and cash!

Molly-Mae Hague Urges Followers To Notice Changes In Their Body After Skin Cancer Scare

Molly Mae Hague accused of Photoshopping out a 'double chin' in latest snap
Molly Mae Hague accused of Photoshopping out a 'double chin' in latest snap. Picture: Instagram @mollymaehague

Posing in a pair of blue jeans and a t-shirt, the reality star posted a carousel to her page, and for the most part, was flooded with positive comments about her dreamy sense of style and enviable hair.

However, some were suspicious the 21-year-old had edited the snap to make the underside of her chin smaller.

One user wrote, "Why is the pole bent under your chin?"

"Editing that double chin away."

Fans asks Molly Mae Hague if she has Photoshopped image
Fans asks Molly Mae Hague if she has Photoshopped image. Picture: Instagram @mollymaehague

This isn't the first time the YouTuber has been accused of editing her photos, with scrutinising fans having asked her before if she's tweaked photos after proportions in her images haven't added up- such as her hands appearing to be 'tiny' compared to the rest of her body.

Either way, Molly Mae has never let the trolls get the best of her and has had a massive week, thanks to her designer giveaway.

View this post on Instagram

GIVEAWAY!!! 1MILLION YOUTUBE SUBSCRIBERS❤️ I can’t put into words what this means to me. Since the age of 16 I’ve had this dream and goal in my mind and today we did it.... my mind is blown. Without you guys this dream would never have become a reality, so it’s only right that I give back. THIS IS MY CRAZY GIVEAWAY!!!! The thought of one of you receiving all of these things makes me so happy, I can’t wait to see who wins! To ENTER my giveaway and be in with the chance of winning £8000 worth of gifts (NO SPONSORS ALL FROM ME!) then follow the steps below: ✨like this post & tag a friend ✨subscribe to my YouTube ✨make sure you’re following @mollymaehague and @filterbymollymae ✨share this post to your story for a bonus entry You must complete all the above points for your chance to win. The more you tag the more chance you have of winning! You will win ALL of this Louis Vuitton luggage, LOTS of Apple goodies, a years supply of @filterbymollymae & a full BeautyWorks hair transformation. IT’S THAT SIMPLE *ends 20.09.20 at midnight* *This giveaway is not a paid partnership or in any way an affiliation of any brands that are included. Everything included has been purchased by me for this giveaway for you all to enjoy. The winner will be picked at random.

A post shared by MOLLY-MAE (@mollymaehague) on

She's been the talk of social media this past week after her £8,000 designer giveaway, all paid for by her, became a viral sensation with thousands of people applying.

It became the source of endless memes and tweets with people wondering who would win- and now, one lucky lady has a whole lot of Louis Vuitton in the post!

The influencer organised the giveaway to celebrate reaching 1 million YouTube subscribers!

