Molly-Mae Hague Urges Followers To Notice Changes In Their Body After Skin Cancer Scare

Molly-Mae Hague told her fans never to ignore changes to their body.

Love Island 2019 star Molly-Mae Hague opened up to fans over Instagram Stories about her skin cancer scare, after her mum first noticed a new mole on her daughter’s leg while she watched her in the villa last year.

The 21-year-old spoke to fans after a documentary on a young girl who died from cancer left her in tears.

Love Island Star Curtis Pritchard Unveils Body Transformation & Thanks Fat-Shaming Trolls For Motivating Weight Loss

She then urged her four million followers to notice any changes to their body.

Molly-Mae Hague was left in tears after watching a Stand Up to Cancer documentary. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae had been watching a Stand Up To Cancer special on TV, which included a segment about Emily Hayward who died in 2018 seven years after discovering a mole on her calf, which turned out to be malignant melanoma.

In 2013 a scan showed the cancer had returned and spread to her lymph nodes and later her lungs, liver and brain.

Emily passed away in June 2018 at just 24 years old.

While watching the segment, Molly said on Instagram Stories: "I actually found a mole on the back of my calf about a year or so ago and had it checked, obviously I'm so blessed that mine wasn't cancerous, but it just made me so upset that like what does she do to deserve that? Who deserves that?

Molly-Mae Hague had a new mole checked three times. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae urged her followers to notice changes in their body. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

"It is just the worst thing in the world. It's just to even comprehend how hard it is for families that have to go through it, how much of a struggle it must be for people who actually deal with cancer. It just broke my heart watching that."

The reality TV star then shared a picture of the mole on her leg, urging fans to keep an eye on changes to their body.

She wrote: “Get your moles checked people! It is so unbelievably important. I’ve had this checked three times now by different consultants just to be sure. This just appeared out of nowhere for me and my mum actually noticed it when I was on Love Island through watching me on TV.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News