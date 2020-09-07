Molly-Mae Hague Urges Followers To Notice Changes In Their Body After Skin Cancer Scare

7 September 2020, 10:19

Molly-Mae Hague told her fans never to ignore changes to their body.

Love Island 2019 star Molly-Mae Hague opened up to fans over Instagram Stories about her skin cancer scare, after her mum first noticed a new mole on her daughter’s leg while she watched her in the villa last year.

The 21-year-old spoke to fans after a documentary on a young girl who died from cancer left her in tears.

Love Island Star Curtis Pritchard Unveils Body Transformation & Thanks Fat-Shaming Trolls For Motivating Weight Loss

She then urged her four million followers to notice any changes to their body.

Molly-Mae Hague was left in tears after watching a Stand Up to Cancer documentary
Molly-Mae Hague was left in tears after watching a Stand Up to Cancer documentary. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae had been watching a Stand Up To Cancer special on TV, which included a segment about Emily Hayward who died in 2018 seven years after discovering a mole on her calf, which turned out to be malignant melanoma.

In 2013 a scan showed the cancer had returned and spread to her lymph nodes and later her lungs, liver and brain.

Emily passed away in June 2018 at just 24 years old.

While watching the segment, Molly said on Instagram Stories: "I actually found a mole on the back of my calf about a year or so ago and had it checked, obviously I'm so blessed that mine wasn't cancerous, but it just made me so upset that like what does she do to deserve that? Who deserves that?

Molly-Mae Hague had a new mole checked three times
Molly-Mae Hague had a new mole checked three times. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae urged her followers to notice changes in their body
Molly-Mae urged her followers to notice changes in their body. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

"It is just the worst thing in the world. It's just to even comprehend how hard it is for families that have to go through it, how much of a struggle it must be for people who actually deal with cancer. It just broke my heart watching that."

The reality TV star then shared a picture of the mole on her leg, urging fans to keep an eye on changes to their body.

She wrote: “Get your moles checked people! It is so unbelievably important. I’ve had this checked three times now by different consultants just to be sure. This just appeared out of nowhere for me and my mum actually noticed it when I was on Love Island through watching me on TV.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Which Harry Styles era are you?

Quiz: Which Harry styles Era Are You?

Selena Gomez inspired the name behind her floral blue bikini

How Selena Gomez Inspired The Name Behind Her Floral Blue Bikini

Liam Payne's throwback selfie reminds us how much the 1D boys have changed

Liam Payne's Hilarious Throwback Mirror Selfie Reminds Us Of All One Direction's Transformations

Features

Little Mix's sixth album will be ready in time for summer

Little Mix’s New Album LM6: Everything We Know From Release Date And Title To Collabs And Tracklist

Little Mix

Gigi Hadid revealed the pregnancy cravings she's been having

Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy Cravings Include Cupcakes & Brownies As She Admits Food Cravings 'Are Real'
Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor