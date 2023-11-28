Are Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Still Together?

By Abbie Reynolds

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury seem to have sparked break up rumours - but could it be true?

After the social media mogul Molly-Mae Hague posted a ringless selfie and her fiancé Tommy Fury was seen living it up on a night out, fans are convinced the pair have called it quits. So, we have done a deep dive into the rumours to try and set the record straight.

Molly and Tommy found love on ITV's Love Island back in 2019 and since have built a very happy life together. In January 2023 they welcomed their daughter Bambi and in July they got engaged. Online the new fiancé's have looked very loved up since he popped the question so it's hard to believe that they are now going their separate ways.

Tommy proposed to Molly-Mae whilst on holiday with an oval cut diamond believed to be worth between £600,000 and £1 million. However, in a mirror selfie posted in November Molly's diamond ring was noticeably missing, which added fire to rumours that had already began when she shared a picture of her and her daughter visiting Santa Claus in which she wasn't wearing her ring.

After their stint on Love Island the pair became like reality show royalty and we have all fallen in love with their love story. But hopeless romantics, don't get upset too soon because this could all be fan speculation and maybe we all just need to calm down.

Here's all you need to know about what sparked the break up rumours...

Have Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury split up?

Probably not! But we are waiting for them to comment on the break up rumours.

Fan speculation that the pair had split started after videos emerged of Tommy clubbing in a Dubai night club with Chris Brown and Molly posted a series of Instagram stories and a main feed post where her diamond engagement ring was no where to be seen.

The mum of one was also spotted on a festive outing with daughter Bambi, again ringless. Sat by Father Christmas with her child on her lap, Molly bared a naked hand. But just a week prior, the star had shared a very loving picture of their little family enjoying quality time at London's Winter Wonderland.

There could be a whole host of reasons for the former Love Islander to be without her ring, as she cares for her baby perhaps she didn't want that rock to get in the way or even injure her daughter.

Also, some of the pics in question were an ad for her fake tan Filter and as she posed in her white robe it's very likely that she just doesn't wear her £600k+ ring around the house - its pretty big, it may weigh her down, or even get in the way of a flawless tan.

In May 2022 the couple's home was ransacked by burglars who made off with a large haul of jewellery and designer items, so perhaps Molly is cautious about flaunting her expensive items and keeps the ring somewhere safe - maybe a reach, but it could be possible!

In relation to Tommy's recently documented excursions, here's the 411...

Video's surfaced on TikTok of Tommy with his unexpected pal Chris Brown at a night club in Dubai. While many pointed out the boxer's funky dance moves it was also spotted that a fellow female club goer gave Tommy a playful push that could be seen as flirtatious.

One viewer wrote: "There's no way I'd let a friend put their hand in my face like that. That's a flirty push."

However, many who have seen the video argued he really didn't look like he wanted to be touched by the lady, with a comment reading: "I'm confused, it looks like he doesn't want it so that's why he moves away??"

I mean, Tommy wasn't caught doing anything too mischievous on his travels so what's all the fuss? Well some would argue it's unfair that Molly is acting like a single parent at home with their daughter, something she's spoken about before.

Whilst Molly was pregnant she spoke about struggling with Tommy being away as he trained for upcoming fights.

"Other women have these dream pregnancies where they are always with their husband doing baby shopping and doing cute things, and like, me and Tommy literally just communicate through FaceTime at this point," she shared.

The former Love Island star went on: "I think because he's been away so much, I feel like he sometimes forgets. I have to remind him that I'm two months away from giving birth – you know, we're going to have a child. I think he sometimes has to be reminded a little bit because he's away in camp-land."

One fan has said that if Molly was away partying in Dubai while Tommy was at home with the baby people would have a lot to say.

“Tommy Fury being spotted partying in a club with Chris Brown of all people whilst Molly Mae is at home looking after THEIR baby. I just know if it [was] Molly-Mae acting this way as a mother, people would have a lot to say lolll and that’s on being a woman,” they wrote.

But for now the status of their relationship is up in the air, so we will need to wait for the pair to address the rumours when they are ready.

