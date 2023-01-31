Molly-Mae Hague Announces Baby Girl's Unique Name

On Air Now
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have named their baby girl, picking a very unique name.
Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has finally confirmed her baby girl's name.
Sharing a picture of her daughter in her brand new nursery, Molly-Mae confirmed her name is Bambi.
'Bambi' is featured on the wall in a light-up art feature which sits below glowing clouds.
The baby girl already has a Bambi stuffed toy in her crib with her too.
According to Name Berry, Bambi is of Italian origin meaning 'baby girl'. It's of course the name of the iconic 1942 Disney animation too.
Throughout her pregnancy journey Molly-Mae promised fans her baby girl's name was something 'no one else has' and explained she'd had it picked out since she was a child.
Other guesses fans made included 'Halo', after the 23-year-old included the angel emoji on almost every pregnancy photo she posted on Instagram.
Fellow ex Islander Laura Andersson was among the first to comment on Molly's post, writing: "Yayyy love it baby B."
Tommy's sister-in-law Paris Fury commented: "Her name is just as cute as her. Loved seeing yous today she is absolutely perfect x [sic]."
2017 Islander Rosie Williams replied: "Ohhh & how beautiful Bambi is."
Molly-Mae and Tommy's daughter was born on 23rd January 2023, a date which fans have pointed out consists of the ages the couple are.
