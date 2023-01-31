Molly-Mae Hague Announces Baby Girl's Unique Name

31 January 2023, 17:15 | Updated: 31 January 2023, 17:18

Molly-Mae Hague has confirmed her baby's name
Molly-Mae Hague has confirmed her baby's name. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have named their baby girl, picking a very unique name.

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has finally confirmed her baby girl's name.

Sharing a picture of her daughter in her brand new nursery, Molly-Mae confirmed her name is Bambi.

'Bambi' is featured on the wall in a light-up art feature which sits below glowing clouds.

Jake Paul Under Fire For 'Cruel' Comment Under Molly-Mae's Birth Announcement

The baby girl already has a Bambi stuffed toy in her crib with her too.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are parents to a baby girl
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are parents to a baby girl. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

According to Name Berry, Bambi is of Italian origin meaning 'baby girl'. It's of course the name of the iconic 1942 Disney animation too.

Throughout her pregnancy journey Molly-Mae promised fans her baby girl's name was something 'no one else has' and explained she'd had it picked out since she was a child.

Other guesses fans made included 'Halo', after the 23-year-old included the angel emoji on almost every pregnancy photo she posted on Instagram.

Fellow ex Islander Laura Andersson was among the first to comment on Molly's post, writing: "Yayyy love it baby B."

Molly-Mae Hague is now a mum to her baby girl
Molly-Mae Hague is now a mum to her baby girl. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Tommy's sister-in-law Paris Fury commented: "Her name is just as cute as her. Loved seeing yous today she is absolutely perfect x [sic]."

2017 Islander Rosie Williams replied: "Ohhh & how beautiful Bambi is."

Molly-Mae and Tommy's daughter was born on 23rd January 2023, a date which fans have pointed out consists of the ages the couple are.

