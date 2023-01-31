Jake Paul Under Fire For 'Cruel' Comment Under Molly-Mae's Birth Announcement

Jake Paul commented on Molly Mae's birth announcement. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Jake Paul has been met with backlash for posting a "cruel" comment under Molly Mae and Tommy Fury's baby announcement after he leaked the birth news a week prior.

On Monday (January 30), Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl – but that didn't stop Jake Paul from leaving an inappropriate comment under the post.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer was criticised after commenting on Molly-Mae's Instagram photo soon after it was posted, the Love Island star shared a black-and-white snap of her and Tommy holding their new bundle of joy from a hospital bed.

"Just in time to watch your dad get knocked out," Jake Paul wrote under the announcement.

The post comes a week after Jake leaked the news of the baby's arrival, he continues to promote his upcoming boxing match with Tommy by commenting on the birth of the couple's child.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury announced the birth of their baby. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Jake Paul is being criticised following the leak. Picture: Alamy

On January 27 Jake tweeted, "Tommy has no excuses now…Baby’s born," and thus began speculation that the famous Love Island couple had welcomed their newborn.

A wave of social media users condemned Jake's actions, with many stating that he "spoiled" the news for "selfish" reasons, following his controversial comment he's now being branded as "savage".

Since the backlash, it seems the YouTuber has deleted the comment, but that hasn't stopped people from taking their views on the matter to Twitter.

"Jake Paul really leaked Molly Mae's baby announcement," one shocked tweet read.

Jake Paul posted then deleted a "cruel comment". Picture: Jake Paul/Instagram

molly mae travelled from manchester to london just to give birth whilst keeping her privacy. one of her basic human rights. and jake paul took her announcement away. — l!l 🌩 (@_liliannecheri) January 30, 2023

Tommy has no excuses now…Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue.



Tyson promises he & Papa will make Tommy retire from boxing & change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber.



Tmw I’m coming to London to look at all 3 Fury’s in the eye & shake on that promise. pic.twitter.com/hMBFCabMoS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 27, 2023

Another user weighed in on the events: "don’t really care about Molly Mae/Tommy business, but the fact she’s probably felt the need to announce to the world about her baby because Jake Paul wanted to one up Tommy Fury is actually disgusting."

"molly mae travelled from manchester to london just to give birth whilst keeping her privacy. one of her basic human rights. and jake paul took her announcement away," one appalled fan posted.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are yet to comment on Jake Paul's posts, but the new mother is seemingly rising above it as she has been sharing an adorable slew of clips to her Instagram Story since.

