What Did Molly-Mae Hague Do Before Love Island?

What was Molly-Mae's job before Love Island? Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram/ITV

What was Molly-Mae doing before she signed on for Love Island? Here's how she jumpstarted her career.

Molly-Mae Hague has undoubtedly reached new heights since appearing on Love Island back in 2019.

The 22-year-old business mogul has many strings to her bow, from collaborations with multiple brands, to becoming the creative director of PrettyLittleThing last year.

But what did Molly-Mae do before she found fame and success?

Let's delve into her career before she stepped out as a blonde bombshell in the infamous villa...

Molly-Mae has become very successful since Love Island. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The mega-influencer appeared on the fifth season of the ITV hit dating show nearly three years ago, and in doing so she met rumoured fiancé Tommy Fury!

Since her summer of love, her career has gone from strength to strength – but she had already made waves online pre-Love Island.

What was Molly-Mae's job before Love Island?

The star had already begun influencing on Instagram before her stint in the villa, in fact, that's how the producers of the show got in touch with her!

In December, she revealed on Diary of a Ceo with Steven Bartlett that even before her reality television days, it was a goal for her to hit one million followers on the 'gram – now she's accumulated a whopping 6.3 million!

Molly-Mae was influencing even before Love Island. Picture: Alamy

When chatting about getting discovered for Love Island, Molly-Mae told Steven: "But yeah – I remember they came forward, and I just thought at the time my influencing was going really well, and there was actually a side of me that thought, 'I can actually do this without going on this show, I know I'll be fine either way'.

"My following was growing rapidly – I think I was about 170,000 at that point, and that was all organic growth."

Other than being an online content creator, she worked as a lifeguard part-time in Manchester before capturing everyone's attention as a stand-out bombshell on the 2019 instalment of the dating show.

Molly-Mae also partook in a series of beauty pageants as a teenager, nabbing the titles of Miss Teen Hertfordshire and World Teen Supermodel UK during her time competing.

