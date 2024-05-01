Gypsy Rose Blanchard Confirms Relationship With Ex Ken After Split From Husband

Gypsy Rose Blanchard confirms she's back with ex Ken Urker. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, @gypsyrose_a_blanchard via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

It's official – Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker have reunited as a couple.

Just weeks after announcing her separation from husband Ryan Anderson, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has now confirmed that she is officially back in a relationship with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

As reported by TMZ, Gypsy and Ken made their romance public at a New Orleans Jazz festival last weekend (Apr 27). In new pictures obtained by the publication, Gypsy and Ken can be seen swaying in each other's arms to the music. In another photo, which appears to have been shared by either Gypsy or Ken themselves, the two are pictured sharing a kiss.

In a statement to TMZ, Gypsy said: "After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance."

"We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future," she continued.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has separated from husband Ryan Anderson. Picture: Getty

Gypsy announced her split from Ryan in early April. She hasn't spoken about it in detail yet, but did share a message on her private Facebook page (obtained by PEOPLE) about how she was feeling.

"Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," Gypsy wrote. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

Since then, Gypsy has filed a restraining order against Ryan, and Ryan has cryptically teased that what happened between them will be revealed in Gypsy's upcoming reality docuseries.

Gypsy and Ken have reportedly been spending time together over the past month. In early April, the two of them got matching tattoos of Husky dogs to symbolise their strong bond.

The two were previously engaged back when Gypsy was still serving time in prison. Gypsy and Ken began exchanging emails and had known each other for a year and a half before getting engaged in 2019. They were engaged for four months before Ken called it off.

Gypsy called their split her "first experience with real heartbreak", explaining in her e-book that Ken wasn't comfortable with the level of attention and scrutiny that their relationship was getting as a result of Hulu's The Act series.

Despite the break-up, the two remained friends and now it looks like they're managed to rekindle their love for each other.

