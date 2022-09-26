Molly-Mae Hague’s Due Date, Baby’s Gender & All The Details

26 September 2022, 12:25

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are preparing to welcome their first baby together, but when is their little one due?

Molly-Mae Hague is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Tommy Fury, three years after they met on Love Island.

The couple had the cutest announcement video to share the news and now fans can’t wait to see Molly-Mae, who has 6.6 million Instagram followers and over 1 million YouTube subscribers, share more of her pregnancy journey.

The fashion influencer has been open about her battle with endometriosis too, which can often make it difficult to conceive, something she’ll no doubt open up on in the coming months.

As Molly-Mae adjusts to life as a mum-to-be, her loyal followers are eager to find out more of her pregnancy details, including her due date. Here are the details we know so far…

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are preparing to welcome their first baby
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are preparing to welcome their first baby. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

When is Molly-Mae’s due date?

Molly-Mae could be due to give birth as soon as December or January, given that the ultrasound video Maura Higgins posted was dated July 21 and revealed she was already in her second trimester at this point.

Fans have also noticed Molly started using the angel baby emoji in April, and has been including it in most of her Instagram posts since then.

Tommy also commented earlier this month that he ‘should have proposed six months ago’ after a fan asked during an Instagram Q&A: “When is Molly getting that ring... I think it’s time.”

He responded: “It was probably time about six months ago but it’s coming very soon."

Given that autumn is Molly’s favourite season, we wouldn’t put an autumnal or a wintry proposal past him.

Molly-Mae Hague was in her second trimester in July
Molly-Mae Hague was in her second trimester in July. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Maura Higgins shared a video of Molly-Mae's ultrasound
Maura Higgins shared a video of Molly-Mae's ultrasound. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Is Molly-Mae’s baby a boy or girl?

Molly is yet to share any more details about whether her baby is a boy or a girl, but she and Tommy might not be planning to find out until the little one arrives.

The most important thing is that their baby is healthy and arrives safely.

What has Molly-Mae said about her pregnancy?

Since their announcement, Molly-Mae and Tommy have stayed tight-lipped on any more baby details.

But always one to stay honest with fans, we’re sure Molly will post a YouTube blog with more details in the coming weeks.

