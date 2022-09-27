Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Find Out If They’re Having A Baby Boy Or Girl In Gender Reveal Video

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury gave fans a glimpse of their baby's gender reveal in a heartwarming new video.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury teased fans with a glimpse of their baby's gender reveal after announcing they’re expecting their first baby together!

The couple, who first met on Love Island in 2019, announced over the weekend that the creative director of PLT is pregnant and expecting their first bundle of joy, leaving the nation in awe of their exciting news.

The social media influencer has now shared a new YouTube video, sharing that she and her beau have found out the gender of their baby.

In the clip, titled ‘The next chapter…’, Molly-Mae and Tommy take part in a pregnancy photoshoot together and shared pictures of their first baby scan.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury shared a glimpse of their baby's gender reveal. Picture: Molly-Mae/YouTube

Molly-Mae Hague captured the moment she told Tommy Fury she was pregnant. Picture: Molly-Mae/YouTube

Molly-Mae and Tommy have been together since finding love on Love Island 2019. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae also shared the wholesome moment when she told her boyfriend of three years that he’s set to become a first-time dad.

She then stands next to a huge white balloon in the clip with 'Boy or Girl?' written across it, before she pops it and celebrates with her boyfriend.

The video was all in black-and-white, so the gender of the baby still remains a secret.

Molly-Mae Hague is pregnant with her first baby with Tommy Fury. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae and Tommy are expecting their first baby. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Fans and friends of the couple have been besotted with the news since, with the video already gaining almost 1 million views overnight.

People have been sending ‘congrats’ messages and well-wishes to Molly-Mae, who suffers from endometriosis and has been open about her health battles in her YouTube videos.

Molly also went on to share a picture from their pregnancy shoot, with the star simply captioning the post: “Mum & Dad.”

