Molly-Mae Hague Shows Scar From Endometriosis Surgery

Molly-Mae updated fans on her "tough recovery" following her endometriosis surgery, showing some of her scars on camera for the first time.

Molly-Mae Hague recently revealed a scar on her stomach from her recent endometriosis surgery on her YouTube channel.

The Love Island star got candid with her followers in June when she spoke freely in her vlogs about her diagnosis, the condition – which causes extremely painful menstruation – led to Molly-Mae undergoing surgery.

In her latest 'What I Eat In A Day' video on her channel, the 22-year-old bared the scar on camera.

Molly-Mae was diagnosed with endometriosis over summer. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae has documented her health journey on the platform since the problems first arose, detailing her painful recovery last month after the keyhole surgery.

As the influencer tried on new sportswear for her YouTube video, she revealed that "my stomach is still fully not back to normal from my endometriosis operation."

The PrettyLittleThing creative director confessed that it was "way harder to go through" than she had initially expected.

She showed her lower belly to the camera, displaying the scar and said: "That’s just like one of the little scars from when they went into my stomach."

Molly-Mae got candid with viewers about her health struggles. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

"They obviously went under my belly button as well and lower down," she revealed.

Endometriosis is a long-term condition that causes those who menstruate to have debilitatingly painful periods.

The NHS website categorises endometriosis as "a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes."

Receiving a straight diagnosis for the common problem can oftentimes be difficult, it's reported that as many as 1-in-10 women could suffer from the illness.

Molly-Mae, who has been adjusting to life after the devastating £800,000 burglary to her former Manchester home, is continuing to be vocal about her "tough recovery" following the medical procedure.

