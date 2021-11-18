Molly-Mae Hague Steps Out With Bodyguard After Hiring 24/7 Security Amid Burglary

18 November 2021, 12:05

Molly-Mae Hague has stepped up her security measures after she had £800,000 worth of belongings stolen from her Manchester home.

Molly-Mae Hague has been taking all precautions after the home she shared with her boyfriend Tommy Fury got burgled last month.

The 22-year-old creative director of PLT and her boxer beau moved out of the apartment following the terrifying ordeal, which saw £800,000 of their belongings being stolen.

She has now been seen out with her bodyguard while out and about after it was reported that she hired 24/7 security in the aftermath of the robbery.

In photos obtained by this tabloid, Molly-Mae can be seen walking alongside her new bodyguard in Manchester.

Molly-Mae has stepped up her security following her home burglary
Molly-Mae has stepped up her security following her home burglary. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury had £800K of their belongings stolen in the robbery
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury had £800K of their belongings stolen in the robbery. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

The former Love Island star broke her silence on the burglary earlier this month, thanking her followers for their support following the traumatic ordeal.

Molly-Mae wrote on her Instagram Stories: “An overwhelming week. I can't thank you all enough for all your kind messages regarding what happened to our home last week.

“We are eternally grateful to have such incredible and kind followers.”

Sharing the message over a loved-up snap of her and Tommy, she continued: “We are safe and that's all that matters. Onwards and upwards now…”

Molly-Mae Hague has hired 24/7 security following the break-in
Molly-Mae Hague has hired 24/7 security following the break-in. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae broke her silence on the robbery
Molly-Mae broke her silence on the robbery. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae was at a beauty launch event in London with Tommy on the night of the burglary.

The pair allegedly vowed to 'never return' to their Cheshire flat following the ordeal, which had the stars ‘shaken up’.

Almost £1million of the couple’s belongings were stolen including an array of items from Molly-Mae’s impressive jewellery collection.

