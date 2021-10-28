Molly-Mae Hague Hiring Full Time Protection After Devastating Burglary

Molly-Mae Hague is hiring guards after break-in. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague is seeking 24/7 security after the £800K burglary targeted at the home she shares with her boyfriend, Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae Hague has reportedly hired full-time security in the aftermath of the devastating burglary to her Manchester apartment that occurred last week.

The PrettyLittleThing creative director and her boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury were victims of a break-in that reportedly 'left them with nothing'.

The thieves are rumoured to have left with £800,000 worth of the Love Island couple's belongings – the traumatised pair have now resorted to more intense security measures.

Molly-Mae Hague's home was broken into. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly, 22, and Tommy, also 22, are extremely 'shaken up' after the violation to their home that occurred whilst they were partying in London, celebrating another brand lucrative brand deal.

The robbery took place on Thursday the 21st of October whilst the reality star's celebrated Molly's Beauty Works Christmas range launch in the capital.

A source told the MailOnline: "Molly's taking no chances - she's hired 24/7 confidentiality protection as well as her other security."

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury partied in London whilst they were being robbed. Picture: Getty

The insider revealed to the publication that the reality TV couple is ready to move on from their old home: "She has completely moved out of her apartment now and will never return..."

It's reported that an 'experienced gang' targeted the lavish Manchester flat and stole nearly all of the couple's most prized possessions – it's alleged that Molly's enviable jewellery collection was swiped in the burglary.

In the wake of the incident, the pair are understandably amping up their security and privacy as they look for a new home.

Molly-Mae is yet to speak out publicly about the distressing event.

