Molly-Mae Hague 'Signs Multi-Million Pound Deal' With PrettyLittleThing

Molly-Mae Hague has signed a seven-figure deal with PLT. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague has apparently signed a seven figure fashion deal with PrettyLittleThing.

Molly-Mae Hague has been working with PrettyLittleThing for years, becoming a brand ambassador once she left the Love Island villa in 2018 and continuing to have collections in her name ever since.

And this week she’s reportedly celebrating signing a seven figure fashion deal with the fast fashion brand, after teasing her ‘biggest project ever’ with her followers for weeks.

Her most recent deal has cemented her position as the most successful Love Island star in the show’s history.

Molly-Mae Hague has signed the biggest deal of her career. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

According to the tabloids, the deal she’s just signed with the brand is “footballer kind of money".

Her first deal with PLT when she came out the villa was for £500,000, and the following year she collaborated with the brand again for £600,000.

A source said: “Molly has worked really hard and has a great relationship with the brand, so it’s no wonder they are happy to invest in her.”

Molly-Mae Hague met boyfriend Tommy Fury on Love Island. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague treated herself to a £37k bracelet after signing her latest fashion deal. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

It’s clear from her Instagram Stories that the funds are flooding in, after the 22-year-old treated herself to a Cartier bracelet during a Selfridges shopping trip.

The dazzling bracelet costs around £37,000 and the social media star couldn’t help but post a picture of it sitting pretty on her wrist alongside her Rolex and the £4,000 Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet boyfriend Tommy Fury bought her.

Molly-Mae showed off the bling on her arm. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae will soon announce her biggest business move ever. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Hours later, Molly revealed she was celebrating her latest deal with PrettyLittleThing, posting a snap of herself in the latest campaign, surrounded by balloons.

PrettyLittleThing have also deleted all their posts from their Instagram profile, hinting something huge is coming.

