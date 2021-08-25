Molly-Mae Hague 'Signs Multi-Million Pound Deal' With PrettyLittleThing

25 August 2021, 15:58 | Updated: 25 August 2021, 16:01

Molly-Mae Hague has signed a seven-figure deal with PLT
Molly-Mae Hague has signed a seven-figure deal with PLT. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague has apparently signed a seven figure fashion deal with PrettyLittleThing.

Molly-Mae Hague has been working with PrettyLittleThing for years, becoming a brand ambassador once she left the Love Island villa in 2018 and continuing to have collections in her name ever since.

And this week she’s reportedly celebrating signing a seven figure fashion deal with the fast fashion brand, after teasing her ‘biggest project ever’ with her followers for weeks.

Love Island’s Millie Court Set To Make ‘£1Million A Year’ After Winning Show

Her most recent deal has cemented her position as the most successful Love Island star in the show’s history.

Molly-Mae Hague has signed the biggest deal of her career
Molly-Mae Hague has signed the biggest deal of her career. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

According to the tabloids, the deal she’s just signed with the brand is “footballer kind of money".

Her first deal with PLT when she came out the villa was for £500,000, and the following year she collaborated with the brand again for £600,000.

A source said: “Molly has worked really hard and has a great relationship with the brand, so it’s no wonder they are happy to invest in her.”

Molly-Mae Hague met boyfriend Tommy Fury on Love Island
Molly-Mae Hague met boyfriend Tommy Fury on Love Island. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague treated herself to a £37k bracelet after signing her latest fashion deal
Molly-Mae Hague treated herself to a £37k bracelet after signing her latest fashion deal. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

It’s clear from her Instagram Stories that the funds are flooding in, after the 22-year-old treated herself to a Cartier bracelet during a Selfridges shopping trip.

The dazzling bracelet costs around £37,000 and the social media star couldn’t help but post a picture of it sitting pretty on her wrist alongside her Rolex and the £4,000 Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet boyfriend Tommy Fury bought her.

Molly-Mae showed off the bling on her arm
Molly-Mae showed off the bling on her arm. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae will soon announce her biggest business move ever
Molly-Mae will soon announce her biggest business move ever. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Hours later, Molly revealed she was celebrating her latest deal with PrettyLittleThing, posting a snap of herself in the latest campaign, surrounded by balloons.

PrettyLittleThing have also deleted all their posts from their Instagram profile, hinting something huge is coming.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles begins his tour in September in the US

A Behind The Scenes Look At Harry Styles' Love On Tour Concert

Is Camila Cabello engaged to Shawn Mendes?

Camila Cabello Sparks Shawn Mendes Engagement Rumours After Fans Spot Ring In TikTok

Love Island couple still together

Love Island Couples Still Together Now – Relationships From Every UK Series

Love Island

Niall Horan and Lizzo's Jimmy Kimmel interview has fans obsessed!

Niall Horan And Lizzo Just Made Us All Fangirl With Their NSFW Interview

Chloe and Toby shared their hilarious 'first date' since leaving Love Island

Chloe And Toby Reference Love Island Jokes On ‘First Date’ Since Leaving Villa

Millie Court is on track to becoming a millionaire after winning Love Island

Love Island’s Millie Court Set To Make ‘£1Million A Year’ After Winning Show

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him