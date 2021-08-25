Love Island’s Millie Court Set To Make ‘£1Million A Year’ After Winning Show

Millie Court is on track to becoming a millionaire after winning Love Island. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Millie Court is on track to earning millions after being crowned the winner of Love Island with her boyfriend Liam Reardon.

Love Island’s Millie Court became the winner of series 7 with her boyfriend Liam Reardon as they bagged the £50,000 prize and it seems she’s in store for even more success.

The Essex bombshell is predicted to rake in some huge earnings in coming months as experts have revealed that Millie could ‘easily’ make an eye-watering £1million per year!

Love Island's Liam Reardon Was 'About To Propose' To Millie Court During The Final

The 24-year-old became one of the most popular contestants this year, so it’s no surprise that she’s on track to bagging a number of lucrative brand deals.

Millie could even make ‘thousands’ from Instagram deals also, with an estimation of £4,9000 per post, according to SlotsUp.com.

Love Island's Millie Court is set to become a millionaire. Picture: ITV2

According to tabloids, Millie could be seeing a lot of success thanks to her stint on the dating series, with a source saying: “Millie is going to be cashing in after the final and will easily make £1 million in a year if she is clever about her next move.

“She’ll make thousands from Instagram deals and there are clothing and beauty brands clamouring to get her on board for big money endorsements.”

It is thought that Millie will likely partner with ASOS, who she formerly worked for, after sporting their items frequently during her time in the villa.

Millie Court could charge up to £5K per Instagram post. Picture: @milliegracecourt/Instagram

Liberty Poole is also set to earn millions after appearing on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

According to this publication, Brand Specialist and CEO of Eden’s Gate, Tyler Woodward, said: “Millie worked as an Established Buyers Administrator at ASOS for three years prior to entering the villa.

“She is also the islander to be seen wearing the brand the most, sporting items from ASOS 13 times during her stint in Mallorca. An ASOS and Millie collab is a given in my opinion!”

This comes after it was reported that Millie’s co-star Liberty Poole is on track to becoming a ‘multi-millionaire’ despite quitting the villa with her now ex-boyfriend Jake Cornish.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital