Molly-Mae Hague Tells Boyfriend Tommy Fury She’d ‘Like A Ring Soon’

13 October 2021, 10:57 | Updated: 13 October 2021, 11:54

An engagement announcement from Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury seems to be on the horizon.

Molly-Mae Hague has told Tommy Fury she’d ‘like a ring soon’, after they begun a relationship on Love Island in 2019.

The fashion influencer sat down with PrettyLittleThing for their Behind Closed Doors podcast to talk about her new role as their creative director and opened up on her two-year romance with the boxer in the process.

A Photo Of Love Island’s Tyler & Jake Together Is Seriously Confusing Fans

Speaking about where their relationship is heading, Molly-Mae gave a shout-out to her boyfriend, adding: “I’d like a ring soon, please … at some point.”

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been together since Love Island 2019
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been together since Love Island 2019. Picture: Getty

However she did insist that for the time being they’re focusing on their individual careers, confessing a proposal ‘would be lovely when it comes.’

Molly-Mae added that she ‘feels so lucky’ in how her life has turned out since meeting Tommy, insisting she takes no notice when their relationship hits the headlines.

She said of their life in Manchester: “I am still the perfect girlfriend, me and Tommy that’s like a whole other thing, we hardly knew each other back then.

"We were just getting started and now we’ve been together two and a bit years and its been the best two and a bit years of my life with everything with my work, with my relationship. I’m just so lucky."

She continued: “People talk about our relationship all the time, in this industry you just can't take any notice of it, every single day there are articles about me and Tommy and I just brush it off.”

The couple often have to spend long periods of time apart due to their hectic work schedules, but the influencer confessed she trusts him 100 per cent.

Molly-Mae and Tommy are hunting for their dream home together
Molly-Mae and Tommy are hunting for their dream home together. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague said she's 'so lucky' to have found Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae Hague said she's 'so lucky' to have found Tommy Fury. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

She revealed: “Every night I go to bed just knowing that I always say that I could chuck my boyfriend in a club with loads of girls and he’s just not bothered about other girls, he’s so for me and I just love that.”

Molly and Tommy are house-hunting for their dream home after moving into a plush apartment in Cheshire last year.

The 22-year-old signed a seven-figure deal earlier this year to become the creative director at PLT, but is ‘saving the pennies’ for her future home with her boyfriend.

