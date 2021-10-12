A Photo Of Love Island’s Tyler & Jake Together Is Seriously Confusing Fans

Tyler's photo with Jake sparked a lot of questions from fans. Picture: ITV2 / Tyler Cruickshank/Instagram

By Capital FM

Tyler Cruickshank was certainly among the tallest boys in the villa, but fans can’t get over his height in a new picture with Jake Cornish.

Love Island fans are stunned by Tyler Cruickshank’s height all over again after he posed for a photo with co-star Jake Cornish.

After playing together at Lincoln City Football Club for a celebrity event, Tyler, 26, and Jake, 24, posed for a photo in their matching kits.

“Little and large,” Tyler captioned it.

Tyler Cruickshank is 6ft 6". Picture: Tyler Cruickshank/Instagram

Tyler Cruickshank had fans asking questions about his height. Picture: Tyler Cruickshank/Instagram

The photo had Love Island fans open-mouthed as they realised how tall Tyler really is.

Tyler is 6ft 6”, while Jake is 5ft 11” and some of Tyler’s 231k followers couldn’t get over the model’s stature.

Even Jake poked fun at the picture: “Get out with your 6ft6 long ass legs. Bella Italia want their spaghetti back though.”

“Why you do Jake like this,” one fan commented.

Tyler Cruickshank entered Love Island as a bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Tyler and Kaz were one of the strongest couples in the villa. Picture: Getty

“So is Jake short or are you just tall?” Asked another.

“Tyler, let Jake live,” replied someone else.

The boys’ villa co-star Liam Reardon is also 6ft 6, meaning he and Tyler towered over the rest of the contestants.

Tyler left the villa with girlfriend Kaz Kamwi and the couple are still going strong together.

