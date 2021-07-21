Who Is Tyler Cruickshank? 7 Facts About The Love Island Bombshell You Need To Know

21 July 2021, 17:47 | Updated: 21 July 2021, 17:49

Tyler Cruickshank has entered Love Island
Tyler Cruickshank has entered Love Island. Picture: ITV2 / Tyler Cruickshank/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tyler Cruickshank joined Love Island as a bombshell, but where is he from, what’s his job and how old is he?

Love Island just got another genetically-blessed bombshell in the form of Tyler Cruickshank and he’s got his eye on Kaz Kamwi.

Arriving with Georgia Townend and Abigail Rawlings, Tyler immediately turned all the heads in the villa.

As an estate agent, Tyler’s got the gift of the gab, but what else do we know about the islander? How old is he, what's his Instagram handle and where is he from?

Love Island 2021 Contestants – Meet The Cast Including The New Arrivals

Here’s what you need to know…

Tyler Cruickshank has entered Love Island
Tyler Cruickshank has entered Love Island. Picture: ITV2

How old is Tyler Cruickshank?

Tyler is 26 years old, the same age as fellow islanders Teddy Soares and Kaz Kamwi.

He’s also the same age as Faye Winter, who’s also an estate agent.

What is Tyler from Love Island’s job?

Tyler is an estate agent based in Croydon.

Tyler Cruickshank's Instagram is full of steamy selfies
Tyler Cruickshank's Instagram is full of steamy selfies. Picture: Tyler Cruickshank/Instagram

Where is Tyler Cruickshank from?

Tyler is from Croydon, where he still lives and works.

He’ll no doubt get along well with Aaron Francis who also hails from London.

What has Tyler said about his exes and love life?

Tyler said he’s been single for about three years.

Before entering the show he said he “misses having someone there.”

Tyler Cruickshank has his eye on Kaz Kamwi in Love Island
Tyler Cruickshank has his eye on Kaz Kamwi in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Tyler Cruickshank previously had blonde hair

Yep, the villa hunk had bright blonde locks at one point.

Naturally, he rocks it, but we're probably not the only ones who prefer his natural shade.

Tyler Cruickshank turns heads in Love Island
Tyler Cruickshank turns heads in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

What has Tyler said about Love Island?

The 26-year-old is entering the villa because he “likes the challenge aspect.”

He confessed: “I want to get out there in my shorts and show my abs.”

What is Tyler Cruickshank’s Instagram?

Tyler’s Instagram handle is @tylercruickshank_ where he’s fast gaining over 12k followers.

As well as steamy topless selfies he posts a lot of pictures from nights out with his lads.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The best Love Island 2021 memes so far

The Funniest Love Island 2021 Memes You Need To Scroll Through

Lucinda Strafford from Love Island dated footballer Aaron Connolly

Love Island Lucinda Strafford’s Footballer Ex Boyfriend Aaron Connolly & When They Dated

Love Island are welcoming new bombshell Georgia Townend

Inside Georgia Townend’s Lavish Lifestyle As She Enters The Love Island Villa

When will Casa Amor be this year?

When Is Casa Amor Starting On Love Island 2021?

TikTok users are loving Anne-Marie and Little Mix's new bop

Little Mix And Anne-Marie’s New Song Kiss My (Uh-Oh) Is Already A TikTok Hit

Lucinda Strafford has an impressive net worth

Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford Already Has An Impressive Net Worth

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2