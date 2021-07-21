Who Is Tyler Cruickshank? 7 Facts About The Love Island Bombshell You Need To Know

Tyler Cruickshank has entered Love Island. Picture: ITV2 / Tyler Cruickshank/Instagram

Tyler Cruickshank joined Love Island as a bombshell, but where is he from, what’s his job and how old is he?

Love Island just got another genetically-blessed bombshell in the form of Tyler Cruickshank and he’s got his eye on Kaz Kamwi.

Arriving with Georgia Townend and Abigail Rawlings, Tyler immediately turned all the heads in the villa.

As an estate agent, Tyler’s got the gift of the gab, but what else do we know about the islander? How old is he, what's his Instagram handle and where is he from?

Here’s what you need to know…

Tyler Cruickshank has entered Love Island. Picture: ITV2

How old is Tyler Cruickshank?

Tyler is 26 years old, the same age as fellow islanders Teddy Soares and Kaz Kamwi.

He’s also the same age as Faye Winter, who’s also an estate agent.

What is Tyler from Love Island’s job?

Tyler is an estate agent based in Croydon.

Tyler Cruickshank's Instagram is full of steamy selfies. Picture: Tyler Cruickshank/Instagram

Where is Tyler Cruickshank from?

Tyler is from Croydon, where he still lives and works.

He’ll no doubt get along well with Aaron Francis who also hails from London.

What has Tyler said about his exes and love life?

Tyler said he’s been single for about three years.

Before entering the show he said he “misses having someone there.”

Tyler Cruickshank has his eye on Kaz Kamwi in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Tyler Cruickshank previously had blonde hair

Yep, the villa hunk had bright blonde locks at one point.

Naturally, he rocks it, but we're probably not the only ones who prefer his natural shade.

Tyler Cruickshank turns heads in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

What has Tyler said about Love Island?

The 26-year-old is entering the villa because he “likes the challenge aspect.”

He confessed: “I want to get out there in my shorts and show my abs.”

What is Tyler Cruickshank’s Instagram?

Tyler’s Instagram handle is @tylercruickshank_ where he’s fast gaining over 12k followers.

As well as steamy topless selfies he posts a lot of pictures from nights out with his lads.

