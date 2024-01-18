Love Island All Stars Kaz Kamwi: Age, From And What Happened In Series 7

Love Island's Kaz is back for her second chance at love
Kaz Kamwi is back in the villa but who was she on Love Island with? And who was she partnered with?

Love Island All Stars has welcomed back cast favourite Kaz Kamwi to the villa alongside her bestie Liberty Poole and fellow series 7 cast member, Toby Aromolaran.

Ready to find her perfect man in the 2024 edition, Kaz is busy exploring connections with Luis Morrison and Chris Taylor.

So what do we need to remember about the reality star? What was Love Island like for her when she was in series 7?

Here's everything you need to know from her age, where she's from and who she was formerly partnered up with.

Love Island's Kaz laying on the day beds
Love Island's Kaz is taking a more relaxed and chill approach to the All Stars series. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island's Kaz Kamwi and how old is she?

Age: 29

From: Witham, Essex

Job: Influencer/Fashion blogger

Instagram: @kazkamwi

Kaz Kamwi is serious about her love journey this time as she happily admitted it's time to look for The One.

When asked why she was going back into the villa, Kaz said: "To be totally honest, I actually really want to find love. I had a great time last series but I want to have an even better time."

Tyler and Kaz come in fourth place on Love Island

Who are Kaz Kamwi's ex-boyfriends?

Kaz has remained relatively low profile since exiting the villa so little is known about her relationships since she left in 2021.

In Love Island series 7, Kaz was coupled up with Tyler Cruickshank for the majority of the series. Casa Amor brought turmoil to their relationship as they both picked new partners, but eventually they got back together.

They finished third in the series but things sadly fizzled out just months after the show finished.

Who was Kaz Kamwi on Love Island with?

Series 7 was one of those iconic seasons we can't forget about. Not only was Kaz on it, but that's where she met bestie Liberty too.

Other contestants includes winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon, Chloe Burrows, Lucinda Strafford and Faye Winter.

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX

