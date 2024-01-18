Love Island Exes Georgia Harrison And Joshua Ritchie – What Happened?

Here's what happened with Georgia and Joshua. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Exes Georgia Harrison and Joshua Ritchie are being reunited in Love Island All Stars - here are all the details on their short-lived romance.

Love Island All Stars is bringing exes Georgia Harrison and Joshua Ritchie back together again after their split in 2022. They both rose to fame on their respective seasons of Love Island but how did they end up together and where did it go wrong?

Joshua has been announced as the third shock bombshell to enter the South African villa this winter where his ex Georgia has been since the first episode.

Reality TV veteran Joshua starred on the first season of Love Island back in 2015 and Georgia featured on season three in 2017.

Joshua made it all the way to the final in his series, coming third with Lauren Richardson. And Georgia made waves on her season after she coupled up with Kem Cetinay who was already in a relationship with Amber Davies.

The pair have had other very public relationships with Joshua having dated Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby and Georgia's turbulent past with disgraced reality star Stephen Bear.

Georgia and Joshua were an item not too long ago and even sparked pregnancy rumours, so as the pair are set to be reunited here are all the details on their history.

Georgia Harrison and Joshua Ricthie dated in 2022. Picture: Instagram @georgielouiseharrison

When did Love Island stars Georgia Harrison and Joshua Ritchie date and how long for?

Georgia and Joshua got together romantically at the start of 2022, sharing pics together in March, however it's not clear when they stopped seeing one another.

Why did Georgia Harrison and Joshua Ritchie split up?

It is unclear as to why Georgia and Joshua went their separate ways but it seems that things ended amicably and there could even be a chance to reignite the spark as they are reunited in Love Island All Stars.

The pair had a short-lived romance back in 2022 and even sparked pregnancy rumours when Georgia posted a picture of them together as she cradled her stomach.

She captioned the pic: "Can’t believe we have managed keep it a secret for this long at least the cat is out the bag. To new beginnings."

After many messages of congratulations Georgia later set the record straight writing on her Instagram story: "I'm obvs not pregnant we were just lolling because for some reason I'm holding my hand on my belly."

Joshua Ritchie and his ex Charlotte Crosby. Picture: Getty

Are Georgia Harrison and Joshua Ritchie still friends?

The pair haven't been seen together since they dated but ahead of All Stars Georgia said, "Joshua Ritchie… I've dated before, he's good looking and my usual type," and a TV source told MailOnline that the "hope" is for the pair "explore their feelings for each other on the show".

Exes Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish were also thrown back together in this year's Love Island All Stars - but that didn't end well with Jake ultimately quitting the show.

So, viewers will be anxiously awaiting Georgia's reaction to Joshua's bombshell arrival as it's reported she has absolutely no idea that he will be entering the villa.

