Love Island: All Stars Viewers Have A Theory About Exes Callum And Molly

By Kathryn Knight

Callum Jones and Molly Smith looked shocked to see each other on Love Island: All Stars, but some viewers are questioning their motives.

Love Island: All Stars exes Molly Smith and Callum Jones broke up in September 2023 after three and a half years together, and four months later they were reunited in South Africa for the show’s new spin-off.

Molly and Callum met on series six of Love Island and after the show they even moved in together, so fans were heartbroken to learn they’d broken up. However, now they’re both back in the villa together some viewers have a theory they’re actually still in a relationship and have their eye on the £50k prize.

One person joked: “Callum and Molly definitely have fallen behind on their mortgage payments so they need the cash.”

“Anyone else suspecting Callum and Molly never broke up and it’s a little publicity stunt?” commented another.

Molly and Callum discuss their breakup

“Soo we can all agree Callum and Molly planned it year waste of f*****g entrance of a bombshell,” wrote a third.

“Lmaooo not Callum picking Molly? Y’all could never convince me this s*** isn’t planned and rigged, they faked that breakup until they got back into the villa and got their whole a** storyline,” said a fourth.

Some viewers are even predicting Callum will propose to Molly at the end of the series after they reportedly broke up because Molly was waiting to get engaged.

Molly and Callum discussed their breakup shortly after arriving in the All Stars villa, with the model telling her ex: “There has been stuff that has happened that, probably, you could have done a bit differently, so conversations will be had.”

Molly Smith and Callum Jones were together for three and a half years. Picture: Molly Smith/Instagram

A frosty Callum responded saying they were ‘always clashing’, adding he thought it was a ‘pointless’ conversation to revisit their past, but Molly reassured their history is ‘water under the bridge’.

She finished their chat by explaining his ‘level of respect completely diminished’.

Molly later revealed to the girls ‘nothing bad happened’ between her and Callum but they mutually decided to call it a day because they ‘weren’t really getting on.’

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX

