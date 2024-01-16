Love Island All Stars Callum Jones: Age, Job And What Happened On Series Six

16 January 2024, 16:21 | Updated: 16 January 2024, 16:55

Love Island's Callum Jones without his top next to a picture from his bombshell entrance
Love Island's Callum Jones had an awkward start to his All Stars journey. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Who was Love Island Callum Jones with before Molly Smith? Does he have a famous brother? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star Callum Jones is back for more relationship drama as he takes on ITV's All Star's challenge with the likes of Hannah Elizabeth, Luis Morrison and more awkwardly, his ex-girlfriend Molly Smith.

Hoping to find love again, Callum has joined the 2024 cast as the first bombshell and things did not get off to a good start as he was forced to pick between all the girls in the villa, including his ex.

So as Callum navigates his way through a sticky series, here's a closer look at who he is and his time on Love Island series six.

From his age to his height, to his love life before Molly, here's everything you need to know.

Callum Jones first appeared on Love Island in 2020
Callum Jones first appeared on Love Island in 2020. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island's Callum Jones?

Age: 27

Height: 5ft 9inches

Job: Influencer (formerly a scaffolder)

From: Manchester

Instagram: @_callum_jones

Callum now spends his days as a full-time influencer after quitting his job as a scaffolder post Love Island 2020.

He loves to show off his fashion choices, holidays and his fancy dinners out.

Does Love Island Callum Jones have a brother?

Callum does have a brother, however, it's not who everyone thinks it is.

As he's from Manchester and sports a lovely curly do, many associate this reality star with the Thomas brothers but there's no real connection there.

Callum returns to the Love Island villa as a bombshell

What happened with Callum Jones on Love Island series 6 and who was he with before Molly?

Callum had an eventful series in 2020 as he entered as one of the original cast for the first winter edition of the show.

He found a strong connection with Love Island favourite Shaughna Phillips, but after a trip to Casa Amor, he returned to a shocked villa with Molly Smith.

The couple exited the show after being voted out by their fellow contestants but remained together for three years before splitting at the end of summer 2023.

Other contestants who appeared on that series included Paige Turley, Nas Majeed, twins Eve and Jess Gale, Siânnise Fudge and Sophie Piper.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

