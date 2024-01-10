Love Island All Stars Ditches Iconic Casa Amor For A Surprise Twist

10 January 2024, 12:31

Love Island: All Stars is dropping Casa Amor for the new series
Love Island: All Stars is dropping Casa Amor for the new series. Picture: ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island producers are dropping one huge aspect of the show from All Stars – Casa Amor.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Love Island: All Stars line-up has been confirmed and it includes Georgia Steel, Georgia Harrison, Chris Taylor, Liberty Poole and loads more Islanders who are looking for another chance at love, this time in a new villa in South Africa.

The show starts on Monday 15th January, and as well as some familiar faces viewers can expect a slight change to the format after Casa Amor has been axed for All Stars – instead there will be a big twist midway through the series.

Love Island: All Stars will be just five weeks long instead of its usual run time of eight weeks – here’s why.

The cast of Love Island: All Stars 2024
The cast of Love Island: All Stars 2024. Picture: ITV

Will Casa Amor happen on Love Island: All Stars?

There will be no Casa Amor on Love Island: All Stars due to the series’ shorter run time of five weeks instead of eight. The part of the show – which sees the boys and girls separated and introduced to new bombshells – probably wouldn’t be as scandalous within the shorter time frame as connections between the couples wouldn’t be as strong.

Why has Casa Amor been axed from Love Island: All Stars?

Casa Amor has been axed from Love Island: All Stars due to the series' shorter run time of five weeks. Executive producer Mike Spencer explained: “We aren’t doing Casa Amor this time, but there may be another big twist at the halfway mark. I think we have got to be reactive.

"Casa Amor, as we know and love it, doesn’t really work for a five-week run because you need time to bed in, get to know each other, see if they are for you and if you want to switch it up.

"Not having Casa gives us a way to shake it up and bring in new islanders in different ways.”

Maya Jama is returning to host Love Island: All Stars
Maya Jama is returning to host Love Island: All Stars . Picture: Hollie Molloy for ITV/ Love Island

What’s the big twist for Love Island: All Stars?

Love Island’s exec producer teased a big twist halfway through the series, possibly introducing a group of iconic bombshells. Speaking about other changes that have been made for the All Stars spin-off, Mike Spencer added: “We have four new single pull-down beds in the living room this time around, so make of that what you will!”

He also reckons there will be more drama due to the shorter run time and the fact some of the Islanders have pre-existing relationships, like Liberty Poole and ex Jake Cornish.

"As this run is shorter, the pace will be faster and the show will really hit the ground running. These All Star Islanders have a lot of shared histories, so expect the chaos and the drama to happen much quicker."

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish broke up before the Love Island series seven final
Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish broke up before the Love Island series seven final. Picture: ITV/YouTube

Liberty will apparently be “horrified” to find Jake in the villa with her after they ended their relationship in 2021. The couple became boyfriend and girlfriend on series seven, but split days before the final after Liberty found out Jake said he ‘didn’t want to rip her clothes off.’ Their relationship only worsened from there.

They apparently gave things another go in secret once the show wrapped, but again their romance didn’t work out.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Here's where The Traitors castle is

Where Is The Traitors Castle? Inside The Stunning Scottish Location

Traitors cast including Charlotte, Harry and Diane

How Much Are The Traitors Cast Paid To Appear On The Show?

Love Island: All Stars begins 15th January

When Is Love Island All Stars Starting? Date And Time Confirmed

The Traitors is hosted by Claudia Winkleman

What Time Is Traitors On Tonight And What Nights Is It On?

The Love Island: All Stars cast have been announced

Love Island All Stars Confirmed Line-Up For 2024

Taylor Swift was nominated at 2024's Golden Globes

Did Taylor Swift Win A Golden Globe For Her Era's Tour Film?

The Traitors is back for a second series but here's who won series one

Who Won The Traitors UK Series 1 And Where Are They Now?

Elma Pazar is apparently heading into Love Island All Stars

The Ex Islander And TOWIE Star Signed Up For Love Island All Stars

The Traitors is back with a new cast for series 2

The Traitors Season 2 Cast In Full Including Their Ages And Where They're From

The contestants on The Traitors sleep in their own individual lodgings

Where Do The Contestants Sleep On The Traitors?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits