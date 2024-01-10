Love Island All Stars Ditches Iconic Casa Amor For A Surprise Twist

Love Island: All Stars is dropping Casa Amor for the new series. Picture: ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island producers are dropping one huge aspect of the show from All Stars – Casa Amor.

The Love Island: All Stars line-up has been confirmed and it includes Georgia Steel, Georgia Harrison, Chris Taylor, Liberty Poole and loads more Islanders who are looking for another chance at love, this time in a new villa in South Africa.

The show starts on Monday 15th January, and as well as some familiar faces viewers can expect a slight change to the format after Casa Amor has been axed for All Stars – instead there will be a big twist midway through the series.

Love Island: All Stars will be just five weeks long instead of its usual run time of eight weeks – here’s why.

The cast of Love Island: All Stars 2024. Picture: ITV

Will Casa Amor happen on Love Island: All Stars?

There will be no Casa Amor on Love Island: All Stars due to the series’ shorter run time of five weeks instead of eight. The part of the show – which sees the boys and girls separated and introduced to new bombshells – probably wouldn’t be as scandalous within the shorter time frame as connections between the couples wouldn’t be as strong.

Why has Casa Amor been axed from Love Island: All Stars?

Casa Amor has been axed from Love Island: All Stars due to the series' shorter run time of five weeks. Executive producer Mike Spencer explained: “We aren’t doing Casa Amor this time, but there may be another big twist at the halfway mark. I think we have got to be reactive.

"Casa Amor, as we know and love it, doesn’t really work for a five-week run because you need time to bed in, get to know each other, see if they are for you and if you want to switch it up.

"Not having Casa gives us a way to shake it up and bring in new islanders in different ways.”

Maya Jama is returning to host Love Island: All Stars . Picture: Hollie Molloy for ITV/ Love Island

What’s the big twist for Love Island: All Stars?

Love Island’s exec producer teased a big twist halfway through the series, possibly introducing a group of iconic bombshells. Speaking about other changes that have been made for the All Stars spin-off, Mike Spencer added: “We have four new single pull-down beds in the living room this time around, so make of that what you will!”

He also reckons there will be more drama due to the shorter run time and the fact some of the Islanders have pre-existing relationships, like Liberty Poole and ex Jake Cornish.

"As this run is shorter, the pace will be faster and the show will really hit the ground running. These All Star Islanders have a lot of shared histories, so expect the chaos and the drama to happen much quicker."

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish broke up before the Love Island series seven final. Picture: ITV/YouTube

Liberty will apparently be “horrified” to find Jake in the villa with her after they ended their relationship in 2021. The couple became boyfriend and girlfriend on series seven, but split days before the final after Liberty found out Jake said he ‘didn’t want to rip her clothes off.’ Their relationship only worsened from there.

They apparently gave things another go in secret once the show wrapped, but again their romance didn’t work out.

