What Happened Between Joe Garratt And Molly Smith?

All Stars: Joe Garratt and Molly Smith have a history. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Another person from Love Island All Stars contestant Molly Smith’s past just walked in the villa – here’s what happened between her and Joe Garratt.

If it wasn’t enough that Molly Smith is spending five weeks in the same villa as her ex Callum Jones, another former flame has joined her on All Stars, Joseph Garratt.

It appears Molly and Joe have a history of their own, but whether it was before or after her relationship with Callum remains to be seen. He also has a connection with her co-star Georgia Harrison.

Joe first appeared on Love Island in 2019 for series five, while Molly found love on the dating show in 2020 with now-ex Callum.

But what happened between Joe and Molly? Let’s take a look.

Jo Garratt is back on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

What happened with Joe Garratt and Molly Smith?

Before heading into All Stars, Joe and Molly reportedly shared a kiss, either before Molly had even met Callum or more recently following their split last September.

The tabloids reported: “Joe and Molly is an interesting one and will have fans reeling. She only split with Callum Jones in September, so either her and Joe snogged over four years ago - before Molly got with Callum on Love Island 2020 - or in the few months since they split.

“It will blow open the Molly and Callum split once again, after his revelation of sleeping with 16 girls since the break-up shocked the villa.”

Callum and Molly came to blows after he confessed sleeping with 16 girls in the last six months, an admission he made not long after arriving on Love Island All Stars.

Tom Clare is coupled up with Molly Smith. Picture: ITV2

And on Joe’s first day in the villa Molly’s past with Joe was spilled to the other Islanders when Joe was tasked during a game to ‘snog the Islander with the best chat’, picking Molly.

Georgia S quickly asked: “Was that the first time, Mol?” Throwing Molly under the bus.

Molly responded: “Cheers, G” as her partner Tom Clare looked on in concern.

Joe Garratt arrived as a bombshell on All Stars. Picture: ITV2

Fans have been holding out hope Callum and Molly would reunite, however, they agreed they’ve been getting on best as friends in the villa.

While Callum was coupled up with Georgia until Toby Aromolaran picked her, Molly seems smitten with Tom.

