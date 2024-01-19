Who Is Georgia Steel And When Was She First On Love Island?

19 January 2024, 16:18

Georgia Steel has been on three series of Love Island
Georgia Steel has been on three series of Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Fong Chau

Georgia Steel is hoping third time's a charm on Love Island: All Stars after first giving the show a go in 2018.

Fans of Love Island will remember Georgia for her humour, sassiness and constant declarations of being ‘loyal’ – something that would end up biting her in the butt later on in the show.

She’s a much loved TV figure and if her time on Love Island and Love Island Games is anything to go by, Georgia will be just as entertaining on Love Island: All Stars, where she's been rekindling her flame with Toby Aromolaran after a brief fling in fiji.

Let’s take a look back at Georgia Steel and remind ourselves as to what made her famous in the first place.

When was Georgia Steel first on Love Island?

Georgia Steel and Sam Bird coupled up together on Love Island in 2018
Georgia Steel and Sam Bird coupled up together on Love Island in 2018. Picture: Getty

Georgia Steel was on the fourth season of Love Island which aired in 2018, a vintage year which also included Dani Dyer (who won the series with Jack Fincham), Megan Barton Hanson, Laura Anderson and Alex George, to name but a few.

On the show she was BFFs with Dani and looked like she had a decent shot at winning the grand prize with her boyfriend at the time, Josh Denzel, until he re-coupled with Kaz Crossley.

Who was Georgia Steel with on Love Island 2018?

Originally Georgia enjoyed what seemed like a solid relationship with Josh Denzel. They lazed by the pool, he made her breakfast, they seemed to be on the same page about relationships.

But then the boys went off to Casa Amor and while Georgia was famously loyal, Josh returned to the main villa with another woman, Kaz Crossley who he said was ‘spectacular’ Ouch.

Georgia Steel is now a household name after Love Island
Georgia Steel is now a household name after Love Island. Picture: Getty

A shocked Georgia then gave us one of the most memorable moments on reality TV. Visibly shaken, she turned away from the camera, took a deep breath and turned back, stony faced and ready to deal with her ex and his new girl. It was a masterclass in queen behaviour and one that cements Georgia’s place in reality TV history.

After Josh, Georgia went on a date with Jack Fowler – who also took part in Love Island Games –  but eventually coupled up with Sam Bird. In a shocking twist though, it was revealed that they were not able to continue their relationship in the villa so they both decided to leave as a couple.

What does Georgia Steel do now?

Georgia has become a reality TV staple, appearing on Celebs Go Dating and Ex On The Beach’s spin-off, Peak Of Love. She is also an ambassador for the clothing brand Fashion Nova and the charity the British Dyslexia Association.

In 2024 she entered Love Island again for new spin-off All Stars.

How old is Georgia Steel?

Meet the islanders in the Love Island Games

Georgia was born on 28 March, 1998. This means she is 25 years old and an Aries, who are known for their high energy, ambition and competitive spirit. Sounds like Love Island Games is definitely her type on paper then.

Where is Georgia Steel from?

Georgia is originally from York and bought a house in North Yorkshire in the summer of 2021. The home features a cinema room and white marble-look floors. Georgia is so excited about her dream home, she’s even given it its own Instagram account, @athomewithgeesteel

