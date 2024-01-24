What Happened With Georgia Steel And Tom Clare?

24 January 2024, 16:16 | Updated: 24 January 2024, 17:25

Here's what happened between Georgia Steel and Tom Clare
Here's what happened between Georgia Steel and Tom Clare. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Georgia Steel got a shock when her ex Tom Clare joined Love Island: All Stars.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yet again, Love Island All Stars has brought exes face-to-face. This time in the form of Georgia Steel and Tom Clare who she secretly dated after he split from his ex-girlfriend (and Love Island finalist) Samie Elishi.

Georgia has been intertwined with a few of the All Stars boys but after seeing Tom arrive in the villa she said: "I feel like Love Island is starting now for me." Suggesting she's ready to leave behind the connection she has started to form with Callum Jones after being coupled up with Toby Aromolaran.

Tom was first on Love Island back in 2023 series 9 where he and his ex Samie came third. Now, he is back in the villa and after just one dinner date he and Georgia already look like they are hitting it off.

So, when did the pair date before and why did it end? Here's what we know about the history between Georgia and Tom.

Georgia is excited to see Tom enter the villa
Georgia is excited to see Tom enter the villa. Picture: ITV

What Happened with Georgia Steel and Tom Clare?

Georgia and Tom are said to have 'secretly dated' following Tom's breakup from his ex-girlfriend Samie who he came third with on Love Island in 2023.

Their relationship was kept out of the public eye but after seeing each other again in the villa it's clear Georgia and Tom have history there.

After Georgia saw Tom she said: "A familiar face just walked through that door and it was nice to see him. I feel like Love Island is starting now for me, for real."

During their first dinner date on All Stars they couldn't take their eyes off of one another and at one point Georgia even went and sat on his lap in a romantic way.

Georgia S says her Love Island journey's begun as Tom enters the villa

Some Love Island fans are less than happy about Tom's entrance as they fear it will break up things between Georgia and Callum who were exploring a connection after deciding they had "relationship material".

One viewer took to X to say: "Can we already vote Tom out so he doesn’t try breaking Georgia S and Callum up."

Another said: "The way George S is blushing, I fear she's gonna leave Callum for Tom."

Tom entered the villa as a bombshell alongside Sophie Piper, Rochelle Humes' sister, and he also shared a dinner date with Callum's ex Molly.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Anna Maynard is Connor Maynard's younger sister

Who Is The Traitors’ Harry’s Famous Girlfriend Anna Maynard?

The BRIT Award nominations have been revealed

BRIT Awards 2024 Nominations Including Song Of The Year

Love Island viewers have noticed one cast mate is getting less screen time

Love Island: All Stars Viewers Notice One Islander Is ‘Missing’

Taylor Swift has become one of the most successful female artists of all time

How Many Awards Has Taylor Swift Won? From Grammys To World Records

The richest 'Love Island' contestants of all time

Love Island Rich List: Which Contestants Are Millionaires & Have Made The Most Money?

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank split after four months in 2021

Why Did Kaz And Tyler Breakup After Love Island?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits