What Happened With Georgia Steel And Tom Clare?

Here's what happened between Georgia Steel and Tom Clare. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Georgia Steel got a shock when her ex Tom Clare joined Love Island: All Stars.

Yet again, Love Island All Stars has brought exes face-to-face. This time in the form of Georgia Steel and Tom Clare who she secretly dated after he split from his ex-girlfriend (and Love Island finalist) Samie Elishi.

Georgia has been intertwined with a few of the All Stars boys but after seeing Tom arrive in the villa she said: "I feel like Love Island is starting now for me." Suggesting she's ready to leave behind the connection she has started to form with Callum Jones after being coupled up with Toby Aromolaran.

Tom was first on Love Island back in 2023 series 9 where he and his ex Samie came third. Now, he is back in the villa and after just one dinner date he and Georgia already look like they are hitting it off.

So, when did the pair date before and why did it end? Here's what we know about the history between Georgia and Tom.

Georgia is excited to see Tom enter the villa. Picture: ITV

Georgia and Tom are said to have 'secretly dated' following Tom's breakup from his ex-girlfriend Samie who he came third with on Love Island in 2023.

Their relationship was kept out of the public eye but after seeing each other again in the villa it's clear Georgia and Tom have history there.

After Georgia saw Tom she said: "A familiar face just walked through that door and it was nice to see him. I feel like Love Island is starting now for me, for real."

During their first dinner date on All Stars they couldn't take their eyes off of one another and at one point Georgia even went and sat on his lap in a romantic way.

Georgia S says her Love Island journey's begun as Tom enters the villa

Some Love Island fans are less than happy about Tom's entrance as they fear it will break up things between Georgia and Callum who were exploring a connection after deciding they had "relationship material".

One viewer took to X to say: "Can we already vote Tom out so he doesn’t try breaking Georgia S and Callum up."

Another said: "The way George S is blushing, I fear she's gonna leave Callum for Tom."

Tom entered the villa as a bombshell alongside Sophie Piper, Rochelle Humes' sister, and he also shared a dinner date with Callum's ex Molly.

