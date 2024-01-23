Why Did Kaz And Tyler Breakup After Love Island?

23 January 2024, 12:14

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank split after four months in 2021
Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank split after four months in 2021. Picture: Getty/Kaz Kamwi/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank had fans loving every minute of their relationship on Love Island in 2021. But what happened between them, why did they split?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tyler Cruickshank and Kaz Kamwi are coming face to face once again three years after they first met on Love Island series seven.

As they both take on Love Island: All Stars, fans will no doubt have questions about why the couple split and whether they remained friends after.

Tyler and Kaz finished in fourth place on their series in 2021 and had viewers rooting for them for the entire time, however, their relationship only lasted a few months once they returned home.

What happened between Kaz and Tyler, how long were they together and why did they split? Here’s a rundown.

Tyler Cruickshank and Kaz Kamwi met on Love Island series seven
Tyler Cruickshank and Kaz Kamwi met on Love Island series seven. Picture: Alamy

Why did Kaz and Tyler breakup?

Kaz and Tyler broke up after four months of dating due to the pressures of their newfound fame when they left Love Island in summer 2021. They said in a statement at the time they’ll ‘always have a special bond’ between them.

They wrote: “We are extremely sad to announce that we have decided to end our romantic relationship. We have had a fantastic journey and we will always have a special bond between us.

“We will continue to be very much in one another’s lives and support each other in every way. We are so grateful that we have shared this Love Island experience with each other, and we will continue to support each other’s careers. Life since the villa has been amazing, but it’s taking time to adjust to a new normal in the public eye.”

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank will come face to face again
Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank will come face to face again. Picture: Getty

What happened between Kaz and Tyler on Love Island?

While Kaz was a Love Island series seven OG, Tyler arrived as a bombshell on day 23 and was the match everyone had been hoping for for Kaz.

They quickly became viewers’ most-loved couple and on the reunion show Tyler finally asked Kaz to be his girlfriend, which she happily accepted.

Tyler re-enters the Love Island villa

How long were Kaz and Tyler together?

Kaz and Tyler were together for four months after meeting on Love Island series seven, breaking up in December 2021 after trying to adjust to life together having been in the spotlight all summer.

In a YouTube vide posted a few months after their split, Kaz spoke more about what happened with Tyler, saying she ‘learned so much’ from their breakup.

She recalled: "At the end of the day some relationships work, and some don’t and this one just didn’t. I was never faking it, I never acted up online for it, I was very much myself and I was how I would be in any other relationship, so I gave my 100 per cent and I don’t think I was fully appreciated but that’s just life. I was very naïve."

