Love Island All Stars Tyler Cruickshank: Age, Ex-Girlfriends And What Happened On Series 7

23 January 2024, 11:26 | Updated: 23 January 2024, 11:37

Love Island's Tyler has re-entered the Love Island villa as a bombshell
Love Island's Tyler has re-entered the Love Island villa as a bombshell. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Who was Tyler on Love Island series 7 with? And who was he coupled up with?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars has welcomed another bombshell in the form of Tyler Cruickshank - Kaz Kamwi's very own ex-boyfriend.

Walking into he villa, Tyler came in strong and made the bold move to couple up with his former island flame, leaving her partner, Luis Morrison dumped from the series.

So as we get to watch this series 7 star on our screen all over again, we take a closer look at his facts from his age, to his job and his height (so very tall by the way).

Also, who was he on series 7 with? And what happened with Kaz? Here's all the details you need to catch up on.

Love Island's Tyler entering season 7 as a bombshell
Love Island's Tyler first did series 7 in 2021. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island All Stars's Tyler Cruickshank?

Age: 28

From: Croyden

Job: Influencer/law student

Instagram: @tylercruickshank_

After appearing on the show as recent as 2021, Tyler has remained unlucky in love and looks set to renew his chances with the Love Island All Stars cast - in particular Kaz.

Speaking ahead of going on the dating show, he said: "It's amazing to get another opportunity to go back into the villa. I loved the experience the first time and never thought I'd get the chance to do it again."

"Hopefully I'll find the love of my life after being out of the dating game for two years."

How tall is Love Island's Tyler Cruickshank?

If you haven't noticed already, Tyler has some serious height on him. Standing at one of the tallest of the series so far, he measures in at 6ft 6inches.

Tyler Cruickshank at restaurant in a red jacket
Tyler Cruickshank is looking for love again in the South Africa villa. Picture: Tyler Cruickshank/Instagram

Who are Tyler Cruickshank's ex-girlfriends?

As far as official relationships go, we're aware that Tyler and Kaz dated for four months outside of the show before splitting.

Following that, there were rumours he had romantic engagements with Danica Taylor, another Love Island star but nothing was confirmed or denied at the time.

Other than that, Tyler has confessed to remaining out of the dating game for the last two years as he switches his focus to his career as he begins to study law.

Tyler re-enters the Love Island villa

When was Tyler Cruickshank on Love Island and what happened?

Just like Liberty Poole, Kaz, Toby Aromolaran and Jake Cornish, Tyler was on series 7 of Love Island with the likes of Faye Winter, Teddy Soares, Millie Court and Liam Reardon.

Tyler entered series 7 in 2021 as a bombshell on day 23 and instantly wanted to get to know Kaz. They became boyfriend and girlfriend and made the final, coming fourth.

