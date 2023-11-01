When Was Liberty Poole On Love Island And What Happened With Jake Cornish?

Liberty Poole is taking on Love Island Games in 2023 as she attempts to find love again. Picture: Peacock/Instagram

Liberty Poole was one of the original contestants on her series of Love Island. Here’s what you need to know about her, including her job before Love Island, her net worth and what happened with Jake when she was on the show.

Liberty Poole was one of the first girls to walk into her Love Island villa and it wasn't long before she found herself gravitating towards then boyfriend, Jake Cornish.

Just like most couples on the show, Liberty and Jake had some extreme ups and some terrible downs which saw them make a shock decision just days before the final.

And now, after becoming one of the most successful Islanders ever, Liberty has decided to head to the island of love one more time and has joined the cast of Love Island Games 2023.

Here's what you need to know about Liberty Poole, from her age, when she was on Love Island and exactly what happened with Jake.

Liberty Poole has said she'd rather be in a friendship couple than coupled up with a liar this season. Picture: Liberty Poole/Instagram

Who is Love Island’s Liberty Poole and what’s her age?

Liberty is a 24-year-old from Birmingham, who formerly studied marketing and worked as a waitress at Nando's before heading into the villa the first time.

Since then, she's had a number of lucrative brand deals including a clothing range with In The Style as well as a six-figure deal with a self-tanning brand and is reportedly on track to becoming a multi-millionaire!

More recently, Liberty has launched a couple of podcasts, including Second Skin and Kaz and Lib which she runs with a former islander.

Liberty Poole's honest personality won over viewers in 2021. Picture: @libertypoolex/Instagram

When was Liberty Pool on Love Island originally?

Liberty's Love Island career isn't that far in the past as she starred as one of the originals on the 2021 series. She appeared alongside the likes of Teddy Soares, Lucinda Strafford, Millie Court and Sharon Gaffka.

Millie and Liam Reardon were winners this year after a very controversial Casa Amor. They have recently rekindled their romance too!

Liberty famously quit the show just three days before the final after her relationship with then boyfriend Jake famously broke down.

Who was Liberty Poole coupled up with on Love Island 2021 and what happened?

Liberty immediately coupled up with Jake in the series and things went from strength to strength as they officially become boyfriend and girlfriend and even said they loved one another.

However, red flags began to appear with just weeks to go before the final and the final straw for Liberty was when she heard Jake say she gives him the 'ick'.

The couple made the tough decision to leave with just three days of the show left as they felt it was the right thing to do for the other couples.

Liberty Poole shocked viewers with her exit from Love Island 2021. Picture: Liberty Poole/Instagram

Love Island’s Liberty Poole Instagram

You can follow Liberty on Instagram @libertypoolex, she already had over 9,000 followers before her Love Island journey began, which has now shot up to a staggering 1.3million!

She is even said to be able to earn up to £5,000 per Instagram post.

