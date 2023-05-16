Love Island’s Millie Court And Liam Reardon Confirm They’re Back On With Romantic Holiday

Millie Court and Liam Reardon are back together. Picture: Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Millie Court and Liam Reardon are officially back together, if the latest photos of them are anything to go by.

Love Island’s Millie Court, 26, and Liam Reardon, 23, split in summer 2022 a year after meeting on the ITV2 dating show, but they’ve spent the past couple of weeks on a romantic holiday proving they’re finally back on.

Following rumours they’ve reconciled – and a video of villa co-stsar Chloe Burrows’ letting slip they’re back together – the couple were pictured on holiday together while enjoying a cruise around the Mediterranean.

Millie and Liam were pictured at an airport in Barcelona days after a member of staff on the cruise shared a selfie with the couple.

It’s thought they spent last week on the cruise, which included a night’s stay in Ibiza.

Millie Court enjoys holiday ‘with Liam’

Liam Reardon And Millie Court won Love Island 2021. Picture: Alamy

A source told MailOnline: “There’s no denying that Millie and Liam’s romance is very much back on.

“They wanted to keep their relationship private for as long as possible because problems between them happened when they were put under pressure by fans.

“But now they have got to know each other again away from the cameras and spotlight and have reignited the love they first found in the Love Island villa.”

“Soon enough they will go public on Instagram but for now, they have been enjoying holidays together and keeping their romance off social media.”

Millie and Liam are yet to go Insta’ official with their rekindled romance but Millie did share a string of photos from their getaway.

She captioned it: “A week of travelling around the Mediterranean on a beautiful cruise, good food, belly laughs and hungover mornings, oh and nearly missing getting back on the ship from ibiza!!”

Fans wasted no time in commenting asking for new pictures with Liam.

She also posted a video of their trip, showing off their hotel room and balcony with a sea view.

