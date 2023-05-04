Chloe Burrows ‘Accidentally Confirms’ Millie Court Is Back With Liam Reardon

Chloe Burrows appears to accidentally confirm Millie and Liam are back together

By Capital FM

Chloe Burrows appears to have confirmed that her BFF Millie Court is dating Liam Reardon again.

Just weeks after it was reported that Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon had rekindled their relationship nine months after breaking up, the former’s BFF Chloe Burrows has seemingly confirmed the rumours.

In a new TikTok shared on Chloe’s page, she and Millie can be seen ordering a Chinese takeaway and once the food arrives, a man’s voice can be heard in the background asking Millie if she wants a drink, to which she asks for a Coke Zero.

The male voice, which resembles Liam’s Welsh accent, then asks: “Chlo?” as she responds: “Yeah, go on then,” before jokingly mimicking his accent.

The rest of the clip goes on to show Chloe enjoying her meal - but fans in the comments were focused on anything but the takeaway.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon are reportedly back together after splitting last year. Picture: Alamy

Chloe Burrows seemingly confirmed Millie Court and Liam Reardon's reunion. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

One eagle-eyed fan said: “I hear Liam, cheers for the confirmation Chloe!”

Meanwhile, another added: “Sorry but is that Liam speaking in the background or am I going insane hearing it.”

“That is def Liam we have the same accent we’re from the same town, I know a Merthyr accent when I hear one [sic],” said a third.

This comes a month after Millie and Liam were seen spending the Easter Bank Holiday weekend together in the Lake District, where they were even pictured picking up a takeaway pizza.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon won Love Island 2021. Picture: Alamy

An insider told MailOnline at the time: “Millie and Liam have been talking again, but it's early days for them.”

“They weren't expecting to get back together after their breakup was so painful for them both, but months have passed, and they still couldn't stop thinking about each other.

“Coming out of Love Island was a whirlwind and now they're just looking to take things slowly and see if they can rebuild their relationship, which may take some time.”

Millie confirmed just days earlier that she was, in fact, in a relationship with someone, but wasn’t ready to tell her fans about him just yet.

