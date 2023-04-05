Millie Court Confirms New Secret Boyfriend After Liam Reardon Split

By Kathryn Knight

Millie Court is with a new boyfriend nine months on from her split from Love Island beau Liam Reardon.

Millie Court has moved on from Liam Reardon by confirming she’s in a new relationship.

The Love Island series seven star hasn’t revealed who her new beau is as she’s ‘not ready’ to open up on their romance.

In a YouTube catch up she spilled: “There has been a lot of rumours, I am going to confirm that I am dating someone but I'm not ready to tell you guys yet.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon split last year. Picture: Getty

Millie Court is dating again after her split from Liam Reardon. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

“It's early doors and you experienced a whole full-blown, meeting someone, relationship on TV and then everything afterwards.”

She went on: “As much as that was the best experience of my life... it is a lot when you have all eyes on you and your relationship.

“Lots of judgement, lots of people sending you messages because they've seen the other person out and it means absolutely nothing just talking to another person and they're like 'they're cheating on you' when they're just having a chat.

“I chat to boys on a night out, making friends, there's nothing in it. I struggled with that a lot because it just wasn't nice.

Millie Court confessed she's secretly dating someone. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

“I don't really want people to be involved in my personal relationship, it ruined things.”

It comes after Millie and Gogglebox star George Baggs ignited rumours they’re dating after they flirted on his podcast, Not My Bagg.

She fuelled the speculation when she posted a TikTok where his arm was around her shoulders and they joked about going on a ‘first date.’

