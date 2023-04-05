Millie Court Confirms New Secret Boyfriend After Liam Reardon Split

5 April 2023, 10:22

By Kathryn Knight

Millie Court is with a new boyfriend nine months on from her split from Love Island beau Liam Reardon.

Millie Court has moved on from Liam Reardon by confirming she’s in a new relationship.

The Love Island series seven star hasn’t revealed who her new beau is as she’s ‘not ready’ to open up on their romance.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Neil Jones And Love Island’s Chyna Mills Expecting First Baby

Are Any Love Island 2021 Couples Still Together?

In a YouTube catch up she spilled: “There has been a lot of rumours, I am going to confirm that I am dating someone but I'm not ready to tell you guys yet.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon split last year
Millie Court and Liam Reardon split last year. Picture: Getty
Millie Court is dating again after her split from Liam Reardon
Millie Court is dating again after her split from Liam Reardon. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

“It's early doors and you experienced a whole full-blown, meeting someone, relationship on TV and then everything afterwards.”

She went on: “As much as that was the best experience of my life... it is a lot when you have all eyes on you and your relationship.

“Lots of judgement, lots of people sending you messages because they've seen the other person out and it means absolutely nothing just talking to another person and they're like 'they're cheating on you' when they're just having a chat.

“I chat to boys on a night out, making friends, there's nothing in it. I struggled with that a lot because it just wasn't nice.

Millie Court confessed she's secretly dating someone
Millie Court confessed she's secretly dating someone. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

“I don't really want people to be involved in my personal relationship, it ruined things.”

It comes after Millie and Gogglebox star George Baggs ignited rumours they’re dating after they flirted on his podcast, Not My Bagg.

She fuelled the speculation when she posted a TikTok where his arm was around her shoulders and they joked about going on a ‘first date.’

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Jacob Elordi said he fought for Noah to smoke in The Kissing Booth

Jacob Elordi ‘Went To War’ Over His Kissing Booth Character Not Being Allowed To Smoke

All the adorable pictures of Zendaya and Tom Holland

All Of Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Too Cute Relationship Photos

Taylor is an IRL angel...

8 Times Taylor Swift Has Given Back To Her Fans

Selena's show has a link to her Disney days...

Selena Gomez's Cooking Show Has A Link To Hannah Montana

The agents on Selling Sunset only make money through commission

How Much Do Selling Sunset Agents Get Paid? How The Agents Make Their Money

TV & Film

Inside Florence Pugh and Ashley Park's friendship

‘Emily In Paris’ Star Ashley Park & Florence Pugh’s Friendship Is Too Iconic For Words

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star