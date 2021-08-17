Are Any Love Island 2021 Couples Still Together After Being Dumped?

Love Island 2021 contestants. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Love Island 2021 has a group of successful couples in the villa, but what happened to the couples who have already been dumped?

Love Island 2021 is fast coming to a close, with contestants beginning to be whittled down to what will eventually be the final three.

We’ve seen a number of islanders come and go, and a few couples booted out along the way.

Love Island 2021 Contestants – Meet The Cast Including The New Arrivals

But who are the current Love Island 2021 couples, and are any dumped islanders such as Aaron Francis and Lucinda Strafford still together? Let’s take a look…

Are Brett and Priya still together?

Love Island: Brett and Priya decided to remain friends. Picture: ITV2

Brett Staniland and Priya Gopaldas were dumped when they received the fewest votes from the public, after the islanders voted for who they thought were the least compatible.

They decided to continue as friends before even leaving the villa, after Priya brutally called Brett ‘boring’ and criticised his taste in cheese.

Are Hugo and Amy still together?

Love Island: Hugo called his villa experience 'tragic' while stood beside partner Amy. Picture: ITV2

Hugo Hammond and Amy Day’s relationship went from bad to worse after they left the villa, after he famously branded his Love Island journey ‘tragic’ as she stood by his side.

They’ve continued to clash since, with her calling him ‘fake’ and him telling her he felt ‘like a green card into the villa.’

Are Lucinda and Aaron still together?

Love Island: Aaron and Lucinda were dumped four weeks into the show. Picture: ITV2

Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis were dumped just a few days after coupling up – she moved on with him after first partner Brad McClelland nominated himself to leave when they had to choose who should leave between them.

Days after they left the villa Lucinda said on the Capital Breakfast Show: “I feel like there wasn’t a specific date, it just sort of happened.”

“We were coupled up but we weren’t together together,” Aaron agreed.

The Love Island final is fast approaching. Picture: ITV2

Who are the current Love Island 2021 couples?

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole

Millie Court and Liam Reardon

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran

Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital