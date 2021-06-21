Love Island 2021 Brad McClelland: Age, Job And Instagram

Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Brad McClelland? Picture: ITV/Instagram

Brad McClelland has joined the Love Island 2021 line-up! Here’s everything you need to know about the northern hunk!

Ahead of Love Island's premiere next week, they've announced the line-up of contestants for the 2021 series!

Brad McClelland has joined the roster of islanders and has revealed that he's excited to get back to "face-to-face" dating after a year inside!

Here's everything you need to know about the northerner making his way to your screens this summer...

Brad McClelland is one of the first confirmed Love Island 2021 contestants. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island’s Brad McClelland and what’s his age?

Brad is a 26-years-old from Northumberland and works as a labourer – he describes himself as a "gym-goer and coffee lover".

When quizzed on how his workmates would describe him the reality-star-to-be said: "They’d probably say – not lazy, as I’m energetic – I just try to get away with doing literally nothing.

"I try and make as much money as I can by doing as little as possible."

Single for two years, lives with his nana and has never been on a date 💔 No-one needs a summer of love more than Brad! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/pACZCgfeig — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 21, 2021

What has Brad McClelland said about Love Island 2021?

The northerner stated that he enjoys meeting new people and prefers dating "face-to-face".

Brad continued: "I'm easy going, laid back. Who wouldn’t want to be in a nice villa in a hot country for a while?"

He went on to describe his perfect girl and revealed that some of his celebrity crushes were Sommer Ray and Megan Fox.

The labourer even declared that a particular ex-islander tickled his fancy: "Zara McDermott, she’s a good-looking lass."

The 26-year-old labourer, Brad McClelland, is ready for a summer of love. Picture: Brad McCelland/Instagram

Love Island’s Brad McClelland Instagram

You can follow Brad on Instagram @brad_mcclell, at the time of writing, his account has over 7,000 followers – but we have a sneaking suspicion that it won't stay like that for long!

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28th June on ITV2.

