Love Island 2021 Brad McClelland: Age, Job And Instagram

21 June 2021, 16:52

Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Brad McClelland?
Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Brad McClelland? Picture: ITV/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Brad McClelland has joined the Love Island 2021 line-up! Here’s everything you need to know about the northern hunk!

Ahead of Love Island's premiere next week, they've announced the line-up of contestants for the 2021 series!

Love Island 2021 Kaz Kamwi: Age, Job And Instagram Of The Social Media Star

Brad McClelland has joined the roster of islanders and has revealed that he's excited to get back to "face-to-face" dating after a year inside!

Here's everything you need to know about the northerner making his way to your screens this summer...

Brad McClelland is one of the first confirmed Love Island 2021 contestants
Brad McClelland is one of the first confirmed Love Island 2021 contestants. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island’s Brad McClelland and what’s his age?

Brad is a 26-years-old from Northumberland and works as a labourer – he describes himself as a "gym-goer and coffee lover".

When quizzed on how his workmates would describe him the reality-star-to-be said: "They’d probably say – not lazy, as I’m energetic – I just try to get away with doing literally nothing.

"I try and make as much money as I can by doing as little as possible."

What has Brad McClelland said about Love Island 2021?

The northerner stated that he enjoys meeting new people and prefers dating "face-to-face".

Brad continued: "I'm easy going, laid back. Who wouldn’t want to be in a nice villa in a hot country for a while?"

He went on to describe his perfect girl and revealed that some of his celebrity crushes were Sommer Ray and Megan Fox.

The labourer even declared that a particular ex-islander tickled his fancy: "Zara McDermott, she’s a good-looking lass."

The 26-year-old labourer, Brad McClelland, is ready for a summer of love
The 26-year-old labourer, Brad McClelland, is ready for a summer of love. Picture: Brad McCelland/Instagram

Love Island’s Brad McClelland Instagram

You can follow Brad on Instagram @brad_mcclell, at the time of writing, his account has over 7,000 followers – but we have a sneaking suspicion that it won't stay like that for long!

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28th June on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid left fans emotional with her sweet Father's Day post for Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik Marks First Father’s Day With Baby Khai As Gigi Hadid Shares Unseen Photo

One of the Love Island contestants looking for love is Chloe Burrows

Love Island 2021 Chloe Burrows: Age, Job And Instagram Of Finance & Fitness Loving Contestant
Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Kaz Kamwi?

Love Island 2021 Kaz Kamwi: Age, Job And Instagram Of The Social Media Star

Aaron Francis is one of the singletons looking for love on Love Island 2021

Love Island 2021 Aaron Francis: Age, Job And Instagram Of Royal Weddings Host

Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Liberty Poole?

Love Island 2021 Liberty Poole: Age, Job and Instagram Of 'Social Butterfly' Contestant

Hugo Hammond is joining the Love Island 2021 line-up

Love Island 2021 Hugo Hammond: Age, Job And Instagram As First Disabled Contestant Joins Line-Up

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album