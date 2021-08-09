5 Things Love Island’s Priya Gopaldas’ Instagram Account Taught Us About The Bombshell

9 August 2021, 17:44

Priya is a Love Island bombshell
Priya is a Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV2 / Priya Gopaldas/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Priya Gopaldas is the newest Love Islander set to shake things up – here’s what we learnt about the bombshell from her Instagram profile.

Priya Gopaldas is set to turn heads in the Love Island villa after arriving as a bombshell alongside Aaron Simpson.

And if she doesn’t manage to catch Teddy Soares’ eye after picking him for a date, she’s certainly caught viewers’ attention.

Love Island's Hugo Hammond And Amy Day Have Tense Reunion On Aftersun

The bombshell, aged 23, not only has a super impressive degree, she’s also a keen sportswoman and healthcare hero.

Here’s what we learnt about Priya from her Instagram profile…

Priya takes Teddy on a date on her first day in Love Island
Priya takes Teddy on a date on her first day in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Priya’s a medical student

A few hospital-outfit selfies can be spotted on Priya’s Instagram feed as she’s currently in her fifth year of training to be an orthopaedic surgeon.

In February she spent a month working in ICU, taking care of covid-positive patients after UCLH reached out asking students to volunteer as the hospital needed urgent help.

Priya's a glamorous medical student from London
Priya's a glamorous medical student from London. Picture: Priya Gopaldas/Instagram
Priya's a keen jet-setter
Priya's a keen jet-setter. Picture: Priya Gopaldas/Instagram

Priya loves a night out in London

Priya will slot right into the villa as she loves getting glammed up as much as the rest of the islanders – her profile is filled with glamorous outfits worn to swanky bars and restaurants in London.

An ultramarathon? Priya’s smashed multiple

A keen runner, Priya has taken part in a number of ultramarathons – which is any distance over a marathon, so further than 42 km.

Each month she documents how far she’s run, racking up over 313km in May, including one 100km ultramarathon.

Priya’s Instagram is full of holiday pictures

Not only do we get fitness and outfit envy from this bombshell, we’ve also got major travel envy from all her sunny holiday snaps.

Beach selfies and poolside snaps must have given her a taste of the Love Island lifestyle.

Dubai, Jamiaca and Zanzibar are just a few of the destinations tagged on her profile.

Priya lives in London with her mum, dad and little brother

From the looks of her ‘gram, Priya’s super close with her mum, dad and younger brother, spending Christmas with them last year in what looked like a super glamorous affair.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

What time is The Kissing Booth 3 coming out?

What Time Is 'The Kissing Booth 3' Coming Out On Netflix?

Who is Aaron Simpson and who does he play for?

Who Does Love Island Bombshell Aaron Simpson Play For? Inside His Football Career

Sabrina Carpenter posts a snippet of song from new album on Instagram

Why Everyone Is Losing It Over This Sabrina Carpenter Song

Amy Day put Hugo Hammond on blast on Aftersun

Love Island's Hugo Hammond And Amy Day Have Tense Reunion On Aftersun

Taylor Swift is releasing 'Red – Taylor's Version' in November 2021

‘Red’ – Taylor's Version': When Taylor Swift's Next Album Is Coming, New Track List,‘Red’ – Taylor's Version': When Taylor Swift's Next Album Is Coming, New Track List, And All The Latest
Harry Styles' latest unseen photo revives his 2017 era

Harry Styles Fans Are Losing It Over This Unseen Photo

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2