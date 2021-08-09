5 Things Love Island’s Priya Gopaldas’ Instagram Account Taught Us About The Bombshell

Priya is a Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV2 / Priya Gopaldas/Instagram

By Capital FM

Priya Gopaldas is the newest Love Islander set to shake things up – here’s what we learnt about the bombshell from her Instagram profile.

Priya Gopaldas is set to turn heads in the Love Island villa after arriving as a bombshell alongside Aaron Simpson.

And if she doesn’t manage to catch Teddy Soares’ eye after picking him for a date, she’s certainly caught viewers’ attention.

Love Island's Hugo Hammond And Amy Day Have Tense Reunion On Aftersun

The bombshell, aged 23, not only has a super impressive degree, she’s also a keen sportswoman and healthcare hero.

Here’s what we learnt about Priya from her Instagram profile…

Priya takes Teddy on a date on her first day in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Priya’s a medical student

A few hospital-outfit selfies can be spotted on Priya’s Instagram feed as she’s currently in her fifth year of training to be an orthopaedic surgeon.

In February she spent a month working in ICU, taking care of covid-positive patients after UCLH reached out asking students to volunteer as the hospital needed urgent help.

Priya's a glamorous medical student from London. Picture: Priya Gopaldas/Instagram

Priya's a keen jet-setter. Picture: Priya Gopaldas/Instagram

Priya loves a night out in London

Priya will slot right into the villa as she loves getting glammed up as much as the rest of the islanders – her profile is filled with glamorous outfits worn to swanky bars and restaurants in London.

An ultramarathon? Priya’s smashed multiple

A keen runner, Priya has taken part in a number of ultramarathons – which is any distance over a marathon, so further than 42 km.

Each month she documents how far she’s run, racking up over 313km in May, including one 100km ultramarathon.

Priya’s Instagram is full of holiday pictures

Not only do we get fitness and outfit envy from this bombshell, we’ve also got major travel envy from all her sunny holiday snaps.

Beach selfies and poolside snaps must have given her a taste of the Love Island lifestyle.

Dubai, Jamiaca and Zanzibar are just a few of the destinations tagged on her profile.

Priya lives in London with her mum, dad and little brother

From the looks of her ‘gram, Priya’s super close with her mum, dad and younger brother, spending Christmas with them last year in what looked like a super glamorous affair.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital