Love Island's Hugo Hammond And Amy Day Have Tense Reunion On Aftersun

9 August 2021, 12:09 | Updated: 9 August 2021, 13:19

Capital FM

By Capital FM

The drama between Hugo and Amy reached boiling point on the latest episode of Love Island: Aftersun. Here's why fans can't get enough of the tense comments made on Sunday...

Love Island fans were reeling after Hugo Hammond and Amy Day's appearance on Aftersun, the interview even gave the villa drama a run for its money!

It was clear to see that Hugo and Amy had bad blood during their exit interview but viewers had no idea just how high tensions had risen between the two before their awkward appearance on Sunday's show.

Jake Storms Off From Movie Night As More Love Island Casa Amor Antics Are Exposed

The 25-year-old beauty claimed that the PE teacher, 24, acts like it's "the Hugo show" – here's the lowdown on the relationship breakdown...

Amy Day put Hugo Hammond on blast on Aftersun
Amy Day put Hugo Hammond on blast on Aftersun. Picture: ITV
Hugo Hammond and Amy Day butted heads on Love Island: Aftersun
Hugo Hammond and Amy Day butted heads on Love Island: Aftersun. Picture: ITV

The pair made a cameo on Sunday's instalment of the show and it didn't take long for the audience to see the ill will between the two.

In the infamous dumping interview from last week, Amy branded the unlucky-in-love islander as "fake" – but it seems now that the actress was holding back...

When Laura Whitmore welcomed Amy to Aftersun, the Surrey babe wasted no time getting stuck in with the drama: "Oh, I'm cracking now to be out of the way of Hugo, really."

Whitmore asked if the ex-Islanders had spoken since their beefy reunion segment on the show, Amy replied: "No! Much to all of your surprise..."

She went on to boldly reveal: "I mean, I think Hugo's just terrible with women!"

As the crowd gasped at the shady remark, Amy continued: "I just don't think he even knows what to say."

The former Casa Amor bombshell continued with the brutal honesty: "I think to sum it up, Hugo says that he wants to stay true to himself – can you not be true to everyone else at the same time?"

Hugo defended himself: "I don't really know what I can say, it makes me feel sad that you feel this way. If that's the way you feel, that's the way you feel."

Laura quizzed Amy: "Do you wish you hadn't put all your eggs in one basket in Casa Amor?"

She very enthusiastically quipped back: "One-hundred-and-ten percent!"

Well, there's no arguing with that!

Fans couldn't help but take to Twitter to poke fun at how Amy put Hugo on blast...

Hopefully, these two will find love on the outside!

