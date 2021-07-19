Here’s Why Laura Whitmore’s Only Appeared On Love Island Once

Laura Whitmore hosts Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV2 / Laura Whitmore/Instagram

Laura Whitmore featured on the first episode of Love Island, but she hasn’t returned to the show since.

Laura Whitmore is fronting the 2021 series of Love Island, but fans have only seen her once, aside from the spin-off show, Aftersun, which she also hosts.

On the first day of the new series, Laura welcomed the likes of Liberty Poole, Kaz Kamwi and Hugo Hammond into the villa, but days later she jetted back to the UK.

Hosts occasionally return to the villa for dumpings and re-couplings, however this year it’s all been communicated to the islanders by text.

Laura Whitmore hosts Aftersun on Sunday nights. Picture: Brad McClelland/Instagram

When a fan on Twitter asked about Laura’s absence, she replied: “Hosting live show from London weekly, think you’d enjoy it if you watched.”

She then joked: “I’ve got a great roaming package for the aul Spanish texts at the mo.”

Laura hosts Sunday night show Aftersun from London, where she’s joined by fellow celebrity guests, ex islanders and even contestants in the villa via live link.

Laura Whitmore introduced the islanders in episode one. Picture: ITV2

Laura Whitmore hasn't re-appeared in the villa since episode one of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Majorca is now back on the UK’s amber travel list, which will also no doubt make it tricky for her to head back to the holiday hotspot.

Her husband Iain Stirling also must divide his time between the island and the UK, as he narrates the show.

Laura previously said that she would be taking their new baby daughter with her when she travels to Spain, as she's breastfeeding the new tot.

