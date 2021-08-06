Amy Day Brands Hugo Hammond ‘Fake’ Moments After Leaving Love Island – After He Called Villa Journey ‘Tragic’

Amy Day and Hugo Hammond’s partnership came crumbling down as soon as they stepped foot outside the Love Island villa.

Hugo Hammond’s Love Island journey finally came to an end on Thursday night after his female co-stars voted to save Tyler Cruickshank instead.

Sam Jackson, Clarisse Juliette, and Hugo’s partner Amy Day were also dumped, but it was Hugo’s reaction that had viewers – as well as Amy – stunned.

Despite leaving coupled up with Amy, he called his villa experience “tragic” – a statement which sparked a hilarious facial expression from Amy.

Hugo Hammond and Amy Day left the villa coupled up
Hugo Hammond and Amy Day left the villa coupled up. Picture: ITV2

So it’s no surprise that when the 25-year-old actress had her exit interview she finally let her true feelings about the P.E. teacher air.

Calling his actions “fake,” Amy said: “It was almost instant, the next day [after returning from Casa Amor], he was very hot and cold. He would never naturally choose to come and chill with me. So for me it felt it was all for show.”

Asked how she feels about him now, Amy didn’t hold back.

“Fake,” she quipped, “because he wasn’t telling me that he didn’t like me. I do wish I’d opened up and re-coupled up with someone else.

Hugo doesn't reckon he and Amy will date when they return home
Hugo doesn't reckon he and Amy will date when they return home. Picture: ITV2
Hugo and Amy bonded in Casa Amor
Hugo and Amy bonded in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

“Also, 100% I did not sleep with Hugo.”

Just, wow.

Hugo was also asked about their partnership, saying he doesn’t think they’ll go on any dates when they return home.

“I’m sure we’ll go out in groups and whatnot, but I can’t imagine we’ll be going out for a dinner anytime soon,” he said.

He did reveal however that he could see himself ‘being with a Chloe’ in the outside world after Chloe Burrows friend-zoned him when he asked if she’d be romantically interested.

