When Is The Love Island 2021 Final?

The Love Island 2021 final is rumoured to be 23 August. Picture: ITV2

Here’s the rumoured Love Island 2021 finale date…

There’s not long to go until the end of Love Island 2021, where one couple will be crowned the winners of the dating show after eight weeks of turbulent romances.

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole are the most solid couple in the villa but Liam Reardon and Millie Court may also find themselves in the top three if she forgives his Casa Amor antics.

Teddy Soares and Faye Winter are also a firm favourite pair after reuniting.

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole are a firm favourite Love Island couple. Picture: ITV2

With only three weeks to go, the islanders have a lot of commitment decisions to make.

So, when is the Love Island 2021 final?

The Love Island final date is reportedly Monday 23 August, meaning there’s just a few weeks left to go.

The winning couple will scoop a £50,000 prize, which will be split between them if the lucky islander who lands the envelope decides to share the funds.

Teddy Soares and Faye Winter recently rekindled their romance. Picture: ITV2

So far, no islander in the show’s history has decided to keep the money to themselves, always dividing it with their boyfriend or girlfriend at the time.

Love Island’s winter series in 2020 saw Paige Turley and Finn Tap take the crown, while the year before Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea won just days after he walked into the villa.

While Paige and Finn are still going strong, Amber and Greg split just weeks after winning.

