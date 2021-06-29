Who Is Jake Cornish? Love Island Star’s Age, Where He's From And Job Revealed

Who is Love Island's Jake Cornish? Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Jake Cornish is one of the original Love Island 2021 contestants. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander...

Love Island 2021 is here!

The hit dating show finally made a return to our screens on Monday in a big way – get ready for a summer full of romance, laughs and heads being turned...

10 Of The Funniest Toe-Sucking Memes After Love Island’s Jake Cornish Records Toby Aromolaran All Over Kaz Kamwi’s Feet

Jake Cornish has already made an impression on viewers but who is he? Here are all the details you need to know about the reality star!

Jake Cornish entered the Love Island villa on Monday. Picture: ITV

Who is Jake Cornish, how old is he?

Jake Cornish is a 24-year-old water engineer hailing from Weston-Super-Mare.

The islander described himself as a "jack of all trades" when spilling the info on what he does for work.

He continued: "I’m basically a handyman."

When quizzed on how his family would describe him, the star said: "My family would say I’m the one who is always up for a laugh, always having fun.

"I don’t take anything seriously. The prankster! My nickname is Tigger from Winnie the Pooh because I’m always bouncing all over the place. I’ve always got so much energy."

Welcome to the Decking It Hall of Fame, Jake! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MljR1UWC3u — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 28, 2021

What has Jake Cornish said about Love Island 2021?

Jake revealed that he recently got out of a long-term relationship but he's ready to get back into the dating world!

When talking about applying for the smash hit show, he said: "I was in a relationship for seven years and then when lockdown hit, I was single.

"The opportunity is there, you might as well take it by the horns and go for it."

Jake Cornish is a 24-year-old water engineer turned reality star. Picture: Jake Cornish/Instagram

He divulged some info on what kind of girl he'll be after in the villa, saying: "Looks-wise, I've always gone for blondes. But for me, the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you."

The 24-year-old star isn't a fan of dating apps, he revealed: "I went on an app once for about two days. I couldn’t deal with it, it was too much!

"I’d rather go out and meet a girl and go from there and pursue things naturally."

Love Island’s Jack Cornish on Instagram

You can follow Jack on Instagram @jakecornish7, he already has over 20,000 followers at the time of writing!

Love Island begins on Monday 28 June at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital