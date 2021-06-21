Love Island 2021 Liberty Poole: Age, Job and Instagram Of 'Social Butterfly' Contestant

Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Liberty Poole? Picture: ITV

Liberty Poole has been announced as one of the first Love Island 2021 contestants. Here’s what you need to know about the social student from Birmingham!

Love Island 2021 is just around the corner!

Finally, the line-up for the new series is being announced and we can't wait to find out more about the islanders that will soon be donning out screens!

Here's When Love Island 2021 Will Start

Liberty revealed that she applied for the hit dating show because she wanted the "best summer ever" and described herself as a 'social butterfly' who's eager to make friends in the famous villa!

Here's what you need to know about Liberty Poole, from her age to her job to her social media platforms…

Liberty Poole is one of the first confirmed contestants of Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island’s Liberty Poole and what’s her age?

Liberty is a 21-year-old from Birmingham, who studies marketing and works as a waitress at Nando's.

The student said that she's "had a few things happen at work" and has even had a customer propose to her on shift!

The reality-star-to-be stated that: "I've had people try and rinse me for a date at Nando’s, get the discount and stuff. But I’ve never had a date in one."

Waitress Liberty is after a summer of love after lockdown, but will she break her habit of going for the players? 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/iDOMvudZSF — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 21, 2021

What has Liberty Poole said about Love Island 2021?

Liberty revealed that she's after that "nice, happy relationship" that she's never been lucky enough to experience in the past.

The self-professed "girl's girl" is looking forward to making friends and enjoying the sun after a year stuck in lockdown.

The 21-year-old said: "I love to meet new people. I can’t wait for the girly friendships. It’s going to be fun!"

She's after a "tall, alpha male, confident, cheeky chappy sort of guy" but claims that she's fallen victim to the "player types" in the past – Liberty is hoping to kick that habit in the Love Island villa!

"I'm trying to change my ways and go for more of a nicer guy that is going to treat me right."

Love Island's Liberty Poole is a 21-year-old waitress from Birmingham. Picture: Liberty Poole/Instagram

Love Island’s Liberty Poole Instagram

You can follow Liberty on Instagram @livertypoolex, she already has over 9,000 followers at the time of writing – watch her follower count skyrocket as the series begins!

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28th June on ITV2.

