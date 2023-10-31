Love Island Games: What Channel Is It On And How To Watch

31 October 2023, 15:28

Love Island Games comes to Peacock on 1 November
Love Island Games comes to Peacock on 1 November. Picture: Peacock

By Fong Chau

Summer might well and truly be over, but you can still get your Love Island fix with Love Island Games. The new reality TV show hits our screens on 1 November – here's how to watch and which channel it's on.

If you enjoyed Love Island but thought it was just a little too tame, then Love Island Games might be the show for you.

Alongside the potential for romance those that enter the villa will be expected to compete in games and challenges. Will this help them find love? Will their competitive sides help or hinder their prospects for romance? The challenges are supposed to help foster meaningful connections, but is anyone ever really in the mood for love after they’ve lost a game? Only time will tell.

Love Island Games also features a host of familiar faces and some you may not have seen before. Invited back to the villa are some of Love Island’s best-loved contestants from the UK, USA, Australia for Germany. Will love conquer the cultural divide?

Let’s explore what else we know about Love Island Games.

When is Love Island Games on TV?

Love Island Games is coming to streaming service Peacock on 1st November 2023 and there will be daily episodes dropping.

So far, not much is known about the show, but Kady McDermott, from 2016’s Love Island series did reveal some tidbits to the Staying Relevant podcast. She said she had been invited on the series but she declined. "I got the invite in September, but I've decided to retire for the year. I'm out, folks."

Peacock later announced on Instagram that the show would air on 1 November 2023 and they also confirmed that Maya Jama would be the host, saying, "#LoveIslandGames is taking over on November 1st, exclusively on Peacock. Eek! Get ready for the drama!"

Curtis Pritchard, Liberty Poole, Jack Fowler and Megan Barton Hanson will all appear onLove Island Games
Ex Islanders will appear on Love Island Games. Picture: Getty

How to watch Love Island Games?

You can watch Love Island Games in the UK via the streaming service Peacock, which you can access via Sky or Now TV if you are in the UK.

What is Love Island Games?

Meet the islanders in the Love Island Games

Good question.

Love Island Games puts past Love Island contenders back into the villa for another chance at romance. Whether or not they were mugged off, dumped or found love, old favourites will be back in their bikinis and trunks to see if love can be found this time round.

The new format spices things up with a blend of team and couple challenges, alongside the classic recouplings, arrivals, and eliminations.

The show has also teased that there will be some new twists and turns to make the viewing experience extra dramatic.

Who is on Love Island Games?

Maya Jama will host Love Island Games
Maya Jama will host Love Island Games. Picture: Getty

Maya Jama will host the show and here will be a host of familiar faces that will make up the cast of Love Island Games including favourites like Megan Barton Hanson and Jack Fowler and they will be joined by Islanders from other countries.

The full cast is as follows: 

  • Eyal Booker (UK season 4)
  • Georgia Steel (UK season 4)
  • Jack Fowler (UK season 4)
  • Megan Barton-Hanson (UK season 4)
  • Curtis Pritchard (UK season 5)
  • Mike Boateng (UK season 6)
  • Liberty Poole (UK season 7)
  • Toby Aromolaran (UK season 7)
  • Scott van-der-Sluis (UK season 10 and US season 5)
  • Krya Green (USA season 1)
  • Ray Gantt (USA season 1)
  • Justine Ndiba (USA season 2 winner)
  • Cely Vazquez (USA season 2)
  • Johnny Middlebrooks (USA season 2)
  • Carrington Rodriguez (USA season 2)
  • Deb Chubb (USA season 4)
  • Courtney Boerner (USA season 4)
  • Zeta Morrison (USA season 4 winner)
  • Imani Wheeler (USA season 5)
  • Callum Hole (Australia, season 4)
  • Mitch Hibberd (Australia season 3 winner and season 4)
  • Tina Provis (Australia season 3 winner and season 4)
  • Jess Losurdo (Australia season 4)
  • Steph Blackos (France season 2)
  • Lisa Celander (Sweden season 3)
  • Aurelia Lamprecht (Germany season 4)

