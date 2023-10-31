Love Island Games: All The Contestants From Love Island USA

31 October 2023, 17:11

Love Island Games starts November 1st
Love Island Games starts November 1st. Picture: Peacock
Love Island will be taking over our screens this winter so let's get you up to speed on all the contestants that will taking part. Here's the full list of the ex-islanders coming from the USA to compete!

Hosted by the stunning Maya Jama and filmed in Fiji Love Island Games will bring together ex-islanders from every Love Island series around the world. That's right - UK, USA, Germany and Australia!

The show promises to be quite the entertainer with some of the series' biggest characters coming back to dominate TV this winter.

UK stars such as Jack Fowler, Megan Barton-Hanson and 'loyal babe' Georgia Steel are confirmed to be joining the show.

26 hot singles will be fighting for affection from each other as well as fighting against each other to win competitions.

Who is in the cast of Love Island Games?

In case you haven't been able to keep up with every Love Island series ever, here's a refresher of the US faces who will be joining Love Island Games.

Meet the islanders in the Love Island Games

Maja Jama will be hosting Love Island Games
Maja Jama will be hosting Love Island Games. Picture: Peacock

The full list of contestants from Love Island USA competing in Love Island Games:

The Love Island spin off show Love Island Games is coming and these are the ex-USA islanders who are part of the cast.

1. Scott van-der-Sluis

22-year-old footballer Scott was on Love Island UK season 10 as well as Love Island USA season 5.

Scott has been on Love Island USA and UK!
Scott has been on Love Island USA and UK! Picture: Peacock

2. Kyra Green

Kyra is a 26-year-old singer who was an OG on the first ever season of Love Island USA.

Kyra is on Love Island Games 2023
Kyra is on Love Island Games 2023. Picture: Peacock

3. Ray Gantt

Raymond 'Ray' is 27-years-old and came third on season 1 of Love Island USA.

Ray is on Love Island Games 2023
Ray is on Love Island Games 2023. Picture: Peacock

4. Justine Ndiba

30-year-old Justine was crowned the winner of Love Island USA season 2!

Justine is on Love Island Games 2023
Justine is on Love Island Games 2023. Picture: Peacock

5. Cely Vazquez

Cely, 27, made it to the final of Love Island USA season 2 and was crowned runner-up alongside fellow Love Island Games contestant Johnny Middlebrooks.

Cely is on Love Island Games 2023
Cely is on Love Island Games 2023. Picture: Peacock

6. Johnny Middlebrooks

25-year-old Johnny made the final of Love Island USA season 2 and was crowned a runner-up with fellow Love Island Games contestant Cely Vazquez.

Johnny is on Love Island Games 2023
Johnny is on Love Island Games 2023. Picture: Peacock

7. Carrington Rodriguez

Carrington is 26-years-old and came fourth in season 2 of Love Island USA.

Carrington is on Love Island Games 2023
Carrington is on Love Island Games 2023. Picture: Peacock

8. Deb Chubb

27-year-old personal assistant Deborah 'Deb' came third in season 4 of Love Island USA.

Deb is on Love Island Games 2023
Deb is on Love Island Games 2023. Picture: Peacock

9. Courtney Boerner

25-year-old Courtney was an islander on Love Island season 4.

Courtney is on Love Island Games 2023
Courtney is on Love Island Games 2023. Picture: Peacock

10. Zeta Morrison

30-year-old Zeta was the winner of Love Island USA season 4.

Zeta is on Love Island Games 2023
Zeta is on Love Island Games 2023. Picture: Peacock

11. Imani Wheeler

22-year-old Imani was on season 5 of Love Island season 5.

Imani is on Love Island Games 2023
Imani is on Love Island Games 2023. Picture: Peacock

